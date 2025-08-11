senckađ
GWM and Thinkerbell Launch 'Plug-in Hybrid Electric Pants' at City2Surf

11/08/2025
Olympian Cedric Dubler tested the EMS-equipped prototype in a stunt blending automotive innovation with wearable performance

GWM, in partnership with Thinkerbell, took a bold step into the future of wearable technology with the launch of GWM PHEP -- Plug-in Hybrid Electric Pants: the world’s first performance wear powered directly by a vehicle.

Unveiled and tested in the lead up to GWM’s sponsorship of the 2025 City2Surf, the prototype pants were worn by Australian decathlete Cedric Dubler, turning Sydney’s most iconic fun run into a live demonstration of bi-directional energy innovation.

The custom-engineered pants were powered using GWM’s Vehicle to Load (V2L) feature, which enables appliances, and in this case, apparel to draw electricity from the car’s hybrid battery system. For the first time, a car’s energy inspired a design that supports the performance of a human body in motion.

GWM's Steve Maciver said, “City 2Surf gave us the perfect stage to showcase our technology in a surprising, light-hearted way. The PHEP project was a fun, creative demonstration of what our VL2 feature can do, well beyond the expected.”

Integrated with Electro Muscle Stimulation (EMS) technology, the PHEP helped activate fatigued muscle groups during a run. Much like GWM’s Hi4 -T hybrid drivetrain, which intelligently delivers power when a vehicle needs it most, the pants delivered bursts of muscle-priming support when muscles begin to tire, keeping the wearer moving stronger, for longer.

Thinkerbell's Tom Wenborn said, “City2Surf was the perfect testing ground for this kind of tongue-in-cheek, or leg-in-pant, innovation. The GWM PHEP project showed how hybrid energy systems can extend beyond automotive, into performance, recovery, and personal mobility… if you don’t mind plugging your shorts into your car.”

Following on from GWM Carpool, the GWM PHEP is the latest technology-driven project designed to get attention and get people talking about the class-leading innovative features within the GWM range.

