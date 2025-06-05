Utiq Now Reaches over 55 Million People Across Europe with Consented, Deterministic Identifier

​Utiq, the European AdTech company providing Telco-powered infrastructure rooted in authentic, user-consented signals, today announced two major business milestones that confirm the scale, traction and technical robustness of its privacy-first solution.

Just two years since operations commenced, Utiq has now surpassed 55 million unique consentpasses across its operational markets, representing over one-third of all mobile users.

Each consentpass corresponds to a real, verified individual who has opted-in to data-driven advertising experiences. These deterministic identifiers enable precise frequency control, cross-environment reach, fraud suppression and consistent measurement, without relying on third-party cookies, fingerprinting or other probabilistic methods.

Alongside this, Utiq now confirms that its infrastructure is powered by 26 Telco partners across Germany, Austria, France and Spain - spanning both mobile and fixed-line connections. These partnerships make Utiq the only addressability solution on the market that is fully rooted in telecom-grade identity infrastructure and cross-network signal continuity.

As European regulation and user expectations continue to demand stronger privacy protections, Utiq’s approach stands out by design. By adopting privacy-centric controls and offering addressability without compromise, Utiq enables the digital advertising ecosystem to move beyond short-term alternatives and embrace a new standard of responsible marketing.

Marc Bresseel, CEO of Utiq, commented, “These milestones demonstrate that Utiq is not an alternative - we are the definitive solution for the future of digital advertising in Europe. With over 55 million people now deterministically addressable and 26 Telco partners supporting our infrastructure, we are delivering unmatched scale, trust and capability – without compromise. Utiq was built to solve the consent, privacy and measurement challenges of our time, and the momentum we’ve achieved in just two years shows that the industry is ready for a better way.”