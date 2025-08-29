Media Partners Donate $15m in Inventory For Record-Breaking Dolly's Dream Campaign

EssenceMediacom, in partnership with UnLtd and Dolly’s Dream, has reached a new milestone for charitable media contributions in Australia with the extraordinary success of their 2025 anti-bullying campaign. This year’s campaign surpassed all previous records for media value donations and set a new industry benchmark, as the largest single pro-bono media burst ever delivered via UnLtd.

Since the partnership between EssenceMediacom, UnLtd, and Dolly’s Dream began five years ago, it has aimed to drive positive social change and support families affected by bullying. In 2025, the campaign achieved an unprecedented $15m+ in media value, generously donated by 43 publishers, an increase of two partners year-on-year and over $2 million more than the 2024 campaign. The campaign’s national reach soared to an estimated 94.7%, up from 92% last year.

This collective effort translated into tangible outcomes for Dolly’s Dream, with over $1.9m raised in donations, 36% above the original target of $1.4 million. These vital funds directly support Dolly’s Dream’s mission to provide resources, education, and support for families navigating the impacts of bullying. The campaign also exceeded its 2025 goal for downloads of Dolly’s Dream’s online resources for parents, further extending its positive impact.

Pippa Berlocher, CEO of EssenceMediacom, commented, "This campaign is so close to my heart, as it exemplifies the power of partnership and purpose-driven work. The results speak not only to the generosity of our media partners, but also to the commitment and talent of our team, who delivered exceptional outcomes for this important cause.

"Support for Dolly’s Dream and our ‘Do it for Dolly Day’ initiative have become a huge part of our agency culture and we are honoured to play a role in helping their mission to create safer, more supportive communities for young people."

Philippa Moig, CEO of UnLtd, added, "The scale and impact of this campaign demonstrates what’s possible when a media agency and a charity unite for good. The result is a true testament to how deeply this partnership is embedded within the organisation, and to the long-term commitment to the cause across all levels. It’s been such a joy seeing how every EssenceMediacom employee is so evidently and passionately invested in the Dolly’s Dream partnership -- this is what great looks like."

Sally Sweeney, head of Dolly’s Dream, said, "The generosity and dedication shown by EssenceMediacom, UnLtd, and our media partners have been truly overwhelming. The funds raised and resources shared will make a real difference to young people and families across Australia. Thank you to everyone who made this possible."

The campaign’s success exemplifies EssenceMediacom’s proposition, showcasing the agency’s ability to deliver innovative, high-impact solutions for clients and communities alike. The collaborative approach, encompassing media strategy, in-person market briefings, plan development, material delivery, and ongoing management, underscores the agency’s leadership in purpose-driven marketing.

