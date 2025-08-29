senckađ
Group745
Group745
Group745
Group745
Group745
Group745
EDITION
Global
USA
UK
AUNZ
CANADA
IRELAND
FRANCE
GERMANY
ASIA
EUROPE
LATAM
MEA
Edition : InternationalLanguage : English
HOME
NEWS
CREATIVE LIBRARY
IMMORTAL AWARDS
MEMBER COMPANIES
PEOPLE
JOBS
How LBB WorksPlans & PricingEditorial Toolkit
editionRectangle
news
Creative in association withGear Seven
Group745

Media Partners Donate $15m in Inventory For Record-Breaking Dolly's Dream Campaign

29/08/2025
6
Share
Now in its fifth year, the partnership between EssenceMediacom, UnLtd, and Dolly’s Dream has become UnLtd's biggest-ever single pro-bono media burst

EssenceMediacom, in partnership with UnLtd and Dolly’s Dream, has reached a new milestone for charitable media contributions in Australia with the extraordinary success of their 2025 anti-bullying campaign. This year’s campaign surpassed all previous records for media value donations and set a new industry benchmark, as the largest single pro-bono media burst ever delivered via UnLtd.

Since the partnership between EssenceMediacom, UnLtd, and Dolly’s Dream began five years ago, it has aimed to drive positive social change and support families affected by bullying. In 2025, the campaign achieved an unprecedented $15m+ in media value, generously donated by 43 publishers, an increase of two partners year-on-year and over $2 million more than the 2024 campaign. The campaign’s national reach soared to an estimated 94.7%, up from 92% last year.

This collective effort translated into tangible outcomes for Dolly’s Dream, with over $1.9m raised in donations, 36% above the original target of $1.4 million. These vital funds directly support Dolly’s Dream’s mission to provide resources, education, and support for families navigating the impacts of bullying. The campaign also exceeded its 2025 goal for downloads of Dolly’s Dream’s online resources for parents, further extending its positive impact.

Pippa Berlocher, CEO of EssenceMediacom, commented, "This campaign is so close to my heart, as it exemplifies the power of partnership and purpose-driven work. The results speak not only to the generosity of our media partners, but also to the commitment and talent of our team, who delivered exceptional outcomes for this important cause.

"Support for Dolly’s Dream and our ‘Do it for Dolly Day’ initiative have become a huge part of our agency culture and we are honoured to play a role in helping their mission to create safer, more supportive communities for young people."

Philippa Moig, CEO of UnLtd, added, "The scale and impact of this campaign demonstrates what’s possible when a media agency and a charity unite for good. The result is a true testament to how deeply this partnership is embedded within the organisation, and to the long-term commitment to the cause across all levels. It’s been such a joy seeing how every EssenceMediacom employee is so evidently and passionately invested in the Dolly’s Dream partnership -- this is what great looks like."

Sally Sweeney, head of Dolly’s Dream, said, "The generosity and dedication shown by EssenceMediacom, UnLtd, and our media partners have been truly overwhelming. The funds raised and resources shared will make a real difference to young people and families across Australia. Thank you to everyone who made this possible."

The campaign’s success exemplifies EssenceMediacom’s proposition, showcasing the agency’s ability to deliver innovative, high-impact solutions for clients and communities alike. The collaborative approach, encompassing media strategy, in-person market briefings, plan development, material delivery, and ongoing management, underscores the agency’s leadership in purpose-driven marketing.

Credits
Add my Credit
SIGN UP FOR OUR NEWSLETTER
More News from UnLtd
ALL THEIR NEWS
Work from UnLtd
Do It For Dolly Day
Dolly's Dream
29/08/2025
Childhood is precious 6" Bumper cars
Mirabel Foundation
30/06/2025
Childhood is precious 6" Smile
Mirabel Foundation
30/06/2025
ALL THEIR WORK
SUBSCRIBE TO LBB’S newsletter
Enter your email
FOLLOW US
Our Products
About Us
Contact
Editorial Toolkit
GDPR Guide
Help & FAQ
Privacy & Cookie Policy
Terms & Conditions
Newsletters
Create your own LBB icons
How it works
Plans & Pricing
LBB’s Global Sponsor
Group745
Language:
English
© 2005-2023 LBB Ltd·Privacy and Cookie Policy·Terms and Conditions
v2.25.1