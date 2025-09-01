senckađ
Group745
Group745
Group745
Group745
Group745
Group745
EDITION
Global
USA
UK
AUNZ
CANADA
IRELAND
FRANCE
GERMANY
ASIA
EUROPE
LATAM
MEA
Edition : InternationalLanguage : English
HOME
NEWS
CREATIVE LIBRARY
IMMORTAL AWARDS
MEMBER COMPANIES
PEOPLE
JOBS
How LBB WorksPlans & PricingEditorial Toolkit
editionRectangle
news
Awards and Events in association withAwards & Events
Group745

OMD, Meta Claim Victory at UnLtd Cup Soccer Tournament

01/09/2025
29
Share
Sponsored by Taboola and Paramount, 500 people attended the Sydney and Melbourne tournaments to raise money for young people at risk

Over 500 people across the Sydney and Melbourne advertising industry came together to kick goals for good at the annual UnLtd Cup indoor soccer tournament.

The event, now in its 14th year in Sydney, brings the industry together for a day of healthy competition, networking, and sportsmanship, all while raising funds for UnLtd’s work in helping at-risk youth charities.

In Melbourne, Meta came out on top, taking home the trophy after a thrilling day of games. The semi-finalists included IPG Mediabrands, Taboola and oOh!media, with standout performances from Ellie-Ann McDonald and Kosta Diamantopoulos, who were awarded Players of the Day.

The Sydney tournament saw some incredible matches, with OMD taking the win after a tight final against Nine. The Players of the Day were Malin Lilleskare from The Trade Desk and Christian Agliozzo from OMD. The event was kindly sponsored by Paramount and Taboola.

Adam Payne, country manager, Australia and New Zealand at Taboola said, “What a fun and action-packed tournament! UnLtd Cup is a real highlight on the media industry calendar -- a chance to get out on the field, connect with colleagues and competitors, and most importantly, come together for a cause that really matters. It’s sport, camaraderie and purpose all rolled into one. We’re so proud to support this event.”

The players also got a chance to get creative in the photobooth courtesy of Taboola and were treated to some sweet tunes by DJ Crump$ from Musicians Making a Difference, keeping spirits high on and off the field.

UnLtd CEO Philippa Moig said, “The energy on the day was incredible. At UnLtd, we have the privilege of being our industry’s ultimate connector -- creating space to step away from our desks, reconnect with each other, and remember why we do what we do.

"When we come together -- whether for a yarn, a laugh, or a bit of friendly competition -- we remind ourselves that we all have the capacity to serve a bigger purpose and have fun while doing it. Every goal scored helps change the trajectory for young people at risk and creates brighter futures. Much gratitude to our sponsors, players, volunteers, and crowd.”

Credits
Add my Credit
SIGN UP FOR OUR NEWSLETTER
More News from UnLtd
ALL THEIR NEWS
Work from UnLtd
Do It For Dolly Day
Dolly's Dream
29/08/2025
Childhood is precious 6" Bumper cars
Mirabel Foundation
30/06/2025
Childhood is precious 6" Smile
Mirabel Foundation
30/06/2025
ALL THEIR WORK
SUBSCRIBE TO LBB’S newsletter
Enter your email
FOLLOW US
Our Products
About Us
Contact
Editorial Toolkit
GDPR Guide
Help & FAQ
Privacy & Cookie Policy
Terms & Conditions
Newsletters
Create your own LBB icons
How it works
Plans & Pricing
LBB’s Global Sponsor
Group745
Language:
English
© 2005-2023 LBB Ltd·Privacy and Cookie Policy·Terms and Conditions
v2.25.1