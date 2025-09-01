OMD, Meta Claim Victory at UnLtd Cup Soccer Tournament

Over 500 people across the Sydney and Melbourne advertising industry came together to kick goals for good at the annual UnLtd Cup indoor soccer tournament.

The event, now in its 14th year in Sydney, brings the industry together for a day of healthy competition, networking, and sportsmanship, all while raising funds for UnLtd’s work in helping at-risk youth charities.

In Melbourne, Meta came out on top, taking home the trophy after a thrilling day of games. The semi-finalists included IPG Mediabrands, Taboola and oOh!media, with standout performances from Ellie-Ann McDonald and Kosta Diamantopoulos, who were awarded Players of the Day.

The Sydney tournament saw some incredible matches, with OMD taking the win after a tight final against Nine. The Players of the Day were Malin Lilleskare from The Trade Desk and Christian Agliozzo from OMD. The event was kindly sponsored by Paramount and Taboola.

Adam Payne, country manager, Australia and New Zealand at Taboola said, “What a fun and action-packed tournament! UnLtd Cup is a real highlight on the media industry calendar -- a chance to get out on the field, connect with colleagues and competitors, and most importantly, come together for a cause that really matters. It’s sport, camaraderie and purpose all rolled into one. We’re so proud to support this event.”

The players also got a chance to get creative in the photobooth courtesy of Taboola and were treated to some sweet tunes by DJ Crump$ from Musicians Making a Difference, keeping spirits high on and off the field.

UnLtd CEO Philippa Moig said, “The energy on the day was incredible. At UnLtd, we have the privilege of being our industry’s ultimate connector -- creating space to step away from our desks, reconnect with each other, and remember why we do what we do.

"When we come together -- whether for a yarn, a laugh, or a bit of friendly competition -- we remind ourselves that we all have the capacity to serve a bigger purpose and have fun while doing it. Every goal scored helps change the trajectory for young people at risk and creates brighter futures. Much gratitude to our sponsors, players, volunteers, and crowd.”

