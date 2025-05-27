senckađ
Group745
Group745
Group745
Group745
Group745
Group745
EDITION
Global
USA
UK
AUNZ
CANADA
IRELAND
FRANCE
GERMANY
ASIA
EUROPE
LATAM
MEA
Edition : InternationalLanguage : English
HOME
NEWS
CREATIVE LIBRARY
IMMORTAL AWARDS
MEMBER COMPANIES
PEOPLE
JOBS
How LBB WorksPlans & PricingEditorial Toolkit
editionRectangle
news
Hires, Wins & Business in association withTalent on LBB
Group745

Unity Bank Taps Born Agency for Major Rebrand Ahead of 2026 National Relaunch

27/05/2025
108
Share
Following its merger with G&C Mutual Bank, Unity has appointed the indie agency to lead its consolidated brand strategy and visual identity, LBB’s Tom Loudon reports

Following its merger with one of Australia’s largest customer-owned banks, G&C Mutual, Unity Bank has appointed creative agency Born to lead the brand consolidation.

Born will be responsible for developing the new Unity Bank identity, including strategy, brand story, tone of voice, visual identity, and rollout across all customer and staff touchpoints ahead of a national relaunch in 2026.

Unity Bank had previously tapped Born for its creative account, but the indie will now take on the larger rebrand project as well.

Born co-founder and strategy director David Coupland said the opportunity to lead the company’s rebranding project is “really special”.

“This is more than a rebrand,” David said. “It's a generational opportunity to shape a brand that stands for something lasting. It's an honour to help create a future that reflects the values people want to see more of in the world. Work like this is why we do what we do."

The appointment comes off the back of a competitive pitch process, and follows other new business wins for the Sydney agency, which was recently appointed by frozen yogurt company Yo-Chi in March to lead its brand story, strategy, and upcoming brand refresh.

The agency also began its partnership with property developer Pacifiq Communities in April with the campaign ‘Designed for Real Life’.

Speaking to LBB in March, David said the agency’s branding philosophy is inspired by Yuval Noah Harari’s ‘Sapiens’, which argues that stories are how humans make sense of the world.

Born signed 14 clients in its first six months. Now in its second year, the agency boasts over 20 clients, including G'day Parks, Unity Bank, Unyoked, and Yo-Chi.

Credits
Add my Credit
SIGN UP FOR OUR NEWSLETTER
More News from Born Agency
ALL THEIR NEWS
Work from Born Agency
Designed for Real Life
Riverstone Springs
07/04/2025
Unleash your inner dart-ist
Flight Club
13/02/2025
We make things worth noticing
8th Wonder
13/02/2025
ALL THEIR WORK
SUBSCRIBE TO LBB’S newsletter
Enter your email
FOLLOW US
ABOUT US
CONTACT
EDITORIAL TOOLKIT
GDPR GUIDE
HELP & FAQ
PRIVACY & COOKIE POLICY
TERMS & CONDITIONS
NEWSLETTERS
Create your own LBB icons
How it works
Plans & Pricing
LBB’s Global Sponsor
Group745
Language:
English
© 2005-2023 LBB Ltd·Privacy and Cookie Policy·Terms and Conditions
v2.25.1