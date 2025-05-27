Unity Bank Taps Born Agency for Major Rebrand Ahead of 2026 National Relaunch

Following its merger with one of Australia’s largest customer-owned banks, G&C Mutual, Unity Bank has appointed creative agency Born to lead the brand consolidation.

Born will be responsible for developing the new Unity Bank identity, including strategy, brand story, tone of voice, visual identity, and rollout across all customer and staff touchpoints ahead of a national relaunch in 2026.

Unity Bank had previously tapped Born for its creative account, but the indie will now take on the larger rebrand project as well.

Born co-founder and strategy director David Coupland said the opportunity to lead the company’s rebranding project is “really special”.

“This is more than a rebrand,” David said. “It's a generational opportunity to shape a brand that stands for something lasting. It's an honour to help create a future that reflects the values people want to see more of in the world. Work like this is why we do what we do."

The appointment comes off the back of a competitive pitch process, and follows other new business wins for the Sydney agency, which was recently appointed by frozen yogurt company Yo-Chi in March to lead its brand story, strategy, and upcoming brand refresh.

The agency also began its partnership with property developer Pacifiq Communities in April with the campaign ‘Designed for Real Life’.

​Speaking to LBB in March, David said the agency’s branding philosophy is inspired by Yuval Noah Harari’s ‘Sapiens’, which argues that stories are how humans make sense of the world.

Born signed 14 clients in its first six months. Now in its second year, the agency boasts over 20 clients, including G'day Parks, Unity Bank, Unyoked, and Yo-Chi.

