Born Expands 'Born This Way' Low Bono Initiative

Born has formally announced its Born This Way program, a low bono creative service supporting LGBTQI+ communities with high-quality branding, advertising, and design at reduced rates, is expanding to champion more LGBTQI+ stories.

While Born This Way has been part of Born Agency’s ethos since its founding, the agency is now actively seeking new clients to join the initiative. The program has already delivered impactful work for organisations such as ACON and Emen8, helping to drive campaigns that inform, inspire, and empower LGBTQI+ audiences.

“For years, we’ve sat in board rooms with big brands and been told to only ‘show the nuclear family’ -- the husband, the wife, the two kids,” said Jenny Lennon, co-founder and creative director at Born Agency.

“And sure, that’s one version of life. But it’s far from the only one. The world is richer, more diverse, and far more interesting than that narrow frame. Representation matters, and it’s time brands stopped defaulting to safe and started reflecting the real world including the LGBTQI+ community. More inclusive. More unique. More human.”

The Born This Way program offers branding, creative strategy, campaign development, and design services for brands that want to authentically diversify the people and stories they feature in their marketing. Projects are assessed based on their potential social impact and alignment with Born’s values. While offered at low bono rates for any brand seeking to represent the community, the quality of strategy and execution matches the agency’s full-fee work.

“Brands have real power, the stories they tell shape culture,” Lennon said. “It’s about time those stories featured more of the wide range of audiences that actually exist. Out of everything we’ve done at Born so far, this is by far the thing I’m most proud of.”

Born is encouraging brands, LGBTQI+ organisations, and advocacy groups across Australia to get in touch, with the next intake of Born This Way projects now open.