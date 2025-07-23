Born Agency Wins Adelaide Pizza Brand, One Sneaky Cheetah

Creative agency Born has been appointed lead creative partner by fast rising pizza brand One Sneaky Cheetah, marking the agency’s fourth major client win in Adelaide following its win of CABN, Toro Australia, and the G’day Group.

Known for its unapologetic tone and cultural edge, South Australian-based One Sneaky Cheetah tapped Born to help sharpen its brand, define its core propositions, and launch bold, reactive campaigns across digital, OOH, editorial, and more.

“This one just clicked,” said Jenny Lennon, founder and creative director at Born.

“The brand’s brave, the people are brilliant, and the growth ambition is real. We’re going to do some seriously fun work together - and probably add a few kilos in the process.”

The partnership kicks off this month with strategy, creative development, and a run of ever-evolving monthly campaigns designed to surprise, provoke and connect.



In May, Unity Bank appointed the creative agency to lead its brand consolidation. Born won a pitch to develop the new Unity Bank identity, including strategy, brand story, tone of voice, visual identity, and rollout across all customer and staff touchpoints ahead of a national relaunch in 2026.

Unity Bank had previously tapped Born for its creative account, but the indie now handles the larger rebrand project as well.

“This is more than a rebrand,” Born co-founder David Coupland said. “It's a generational opportunity to shape a brand that stands for something lasting. It's an honour to help create a future that reflects the values people want to see more of in the world. Work like this is why we do what we do."

The Sydney office was also recently appointed by frozen yogurt company Yo-Chi, and property developer Pacifiq Communities.