Mural in Perth Traces Winding Path of Homelessness

This Homelessness Week (August 4th to 10th), Uniting WA, in partnership with KWP+ Partners, launched 'There is a Path Home' -- a bold, multi-channel campaign telling the real stories of people who have experienced homelessness. It traces the complex, confronting moments that left them unhoused through to the hope and stability of finding a home.

At the heart of the campaign is a striking mural on Perth Station Tunnel Megawalls, created in collaboration with Perth artist Nathanael Whale. It traces the winding paths of three Lived Experience Advocates (LEAs), offering a real account of what it’s like to be homeless.

KWP+ Partners executive creative director Bryan Dennis explained, "The idea was to show that homelessness doesn’t have to be an endless spiral -- that with Uniting WA’s support, there is a way forward. Every journey is unique, and thanks to the brilliance of Nathanael and Tracey, we’ve turned these paths into bold, engaging visuals that make their stories impossible to ignore."

The campaign extends beyond the mural. Illustrations became OOH and digital assets, including animations by Tracey Kim, amplifying key calls-to-action that lead to a short documentary offering an unfiltered look into the lives of the LEAs, challenging stereotypes and inspiring action.

Uniting WA senior manager, communications and engagement, Jess Brodie-Hall added, "The impact has been deeply moving. By telling these stories across multiple platforms, we’ve connected with new audiences and reminded the community that homelessness is complex -- but with the right support, there truly is a path home."

'Path Home' shares these journeys to show the real challenges and hopes of people experiencing homelessness, inviting the people of Perth to understand and connect.