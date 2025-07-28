senckađ
Bathing Dogs, Hosing Floors, Picking Up Poo: RSPCA WA Launches First Brand Work In 40 Years

28/07/2025
The KWP+Partners spot is the organisation's first brand campaign since the iconic 'Animal Walk' launched in 1988

In its first brand campaign since the ‘Animal Walk’ ad of the late 80s, RSPCA WA is showing Australians a side of animal welfare they rarely see. The hard side.

Created by KWP+Partners, the new campaign, titled ‘This is Love’, challenges the soft and sentimental image of animal rescue. Because while most of us show love through cuddles, treats and toys, RSPCA WA shows theirs by doing the hard, unglamorous work of rescue, care and protection. The kind of love that takes grit.

“This campaign is about expanding people’s idea of what love really looks like,” said Bryan Dennis, executive creative director at KWP+Partners.

“It’s not always soft or pretty. Sometimes love looks like rolling up your sleeves and doing the hard things no one else will. That’s what the RSPCA WA does every day. We’re incredibly grateful to director Corrie Jones, Paulina Hobbs from Fisheye Productions, Nick and Shaun from Fable for the audio, and Glenn Sarangapany from Panda Candy for the beautifully composed music. They all brought a huge amount of care and craft to this piece.”

Louise Rowe, PR executive at RSPCA WA, said the campaign tells the story the public doesn’t always see.

“We’ve been wanting to share this version of our work for a long time. The raw, behind-the-scenes reality of what it truly means to love and care for animals in need. KWP+Partners understood that straight away, and they’ve helped us tell it with heart, honesty and real emotional power.”

The campaign launches this month.

