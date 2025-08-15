There is a Path Home - a bold, multi-channel campaign telling the real stories of people who have experienced homelessness. It traces the complex, confronting moments that left them unhoused through to the hope and stability of finding a home.

At the heart of the campaign is a striking mural on Perth Station Tunnel Megawalls, created in collaboration with Perth artist Nathanael Whale. It traces the winding paths of three Lived Experience Advocates (LEAs), offering a real account of what it’s like to be homeless.

The campaign extends beyond the mural. Illustrations became OOH and digital assets, including animations by Tracey Kim, amplifying key calls-to-action that lead to a short documentary offering an unfiltered look into the lives of the LEAs, challenging stereotypes and inspiring action.

Path Home shares these journeys to show the real challenges and hopes of people experiencing homelessness, inviting the people of Perth understand and connect.