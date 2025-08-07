Getting to Know… KWP+ Partners

KWP+Partners is a nationally recognised team of creative humans based in Adelaide, Darwin, and Fremantle. The agency specialises in brand, digital, and advertising, helping businesses connect, inspire, and grow.

KWP+Partners is in the business of change. Changing minds. Planting ideas. Getting people to think differently -- to consider a brand in a new way, to rethink what they thought they knew.

The agency recognises that people make decisions with their hearts, and that emotions inspire them to act. In a world where change is the only constant, “safe” is a terrible strategy.

Executive director Georgie Frampton and managing director Sam Davies sat down with LBB to discuss three decades of KWP, their company philosophy, and their recent work with RSPCA Western Australia.





LBB> Tell us a bit about KWP and Partners – when did you form and why?

Georgie> Disenchanted with the corporate structure of their existing employment, Andrew Killey, Peter Withy, and Lyn Punshon launched Killey Withy Punshon Advertising.

Three decades on, while some things have changed, the key tenets -- do great work, have fun, and make a fair profit -- have not. It's a philosophy that we still aim to live by.





LBB> What’s the story behind your name?

Sam> It's a combination of great minds and businesses that have merged over the years. Killey, Withy, and Punshon were the three original founders.

In 2022, KWP merged with Digital Noir. It was a stake in the sand. The change in our brand to KWPX highlighted our new digital capabilities and strengths. Our merger with the creative minds of &Partners in WA brought with it a new name: KWPX& Partners.

In 2025, we dropped the X. The fact that Elon has given a new, alternative dimension to the “X”, retiring it and embracing ‘partners’ as part of our brand, reinforces our essential belief that we live in an ecosystem of creativity, and we are fundamentally better together.

Partnership is our promise to our clients, to our production and media friends, and to our staff and colleagues who share with us one united ambition -- to do brave work that changes fortunes, because boring never changed anything.





LBB> Tell us about up to three campaigns that epitomise what you do as a company.

Georgie> At KWP+Partners, we believe that bravery is what cuts through. Each of these campaigns pushed boundaries, challenged the status quo, and delivered real-world impact. They reflect the heart of what we do: strategic creativity, bold storytelling, and deep collaboration.

​West Australian Police Union – Cop Enough: In one of WA’s most politically charged environments, we helped WAPU reclaim the narrative around frontline policing. Built on razor-sharp strategic insight, 'Cop Enough' demanded attention, not just from the public, but from those in power.

By working shoulder-to-shoulder with the client and media teams, we united behind a single, brave creative direction that made noise, sparked debate, and drove action. It wasn’t safe. It wasn’t easy. But it was powerful.

And the results? Unmissable. Multiple creative and effectiveness awards, and a lasting shift in public perception.

​RAA – Trev: RAA challenged us to create a new fluid brand asset to boost attribution from 20% to 60% a high-stakes brief with one clear goal: make RAA unmissable.

Our answer? Reinvent one of the brand’s most distinctive characters and bring him to life in a way never seen before. Enter Trev the Bee, a loveable, confused bee trying to make sense of why everyone has not joined the hive of 800,000+ RAA members.

Trev was animated by the Oscar-nominated team at Rising Sun Pictures and became the anchor of a full-funnel brand and media strategy. Powered by MMM analysis and AI-informed planning, we pushed creative weights to new levels and paired them with targeted owned and earned tactics — including Fringe Festival activations and Trev’s now-infamous sparring matches with InDaily.

The result? A campaign with cult-like status and a character who has quickly become one of South Australia’s most recognisable brand icons.

​South Australian Tourism Commission – ‘Be Consumed’ Campaign: This campaign rewrote the rules of destination marketing and went on to become one of the most awarded tourism films in advertising history.

As part of a trilogy reframing South Australia’s most iconic regions, ‘Be Consumed’ reignited emotional connections to the Barossa. It wasn’t about ticking off attractions. It was about indulgence. Obsession. Appetite. We invited food and wine lovers to surrender to the Barossa’s bold flavours, rich authenticity, and passionate producers.

The result? A global creative triumph. In 2014, after claiming seven Grand Prix and ten trophies across 11 countries, 'Be Consumed' was named Best Tourism Film in the World at the prestigious Festival of Festivals.





LBB> What are your strongest opinions about your industry?

Georgie> We believe that boring never changed anything. The art of communications used to be simpler, but as the world became hyper-connected and media splintered into a thousand fragments, something got lost.

Quality took a backseat. The output became robotic. Whatever happened to work that actually moves people? We see a better way forward. It's not humans or robots -- it's humans and robots.

Creative humans wielding smart tools to build shared ambitions, forge brave partnerships, and create breakthrough work that doesn't just grab attention, but shifts it entirely.





LBB> What are you proudest of as a company?

Sam> Our people and our culture. One of our driving values is that humans aren’t robots. But talk is cheap -- if we believe humans aren’t robots, we have to prove it.

Enter the nine-day fortnight. A first in our industry. For the past two years, we’ve worked nine days instead of ten every fortnight. The results? Spectacular. Team morale and productivity shot up, proving less can indeed be more.

We have seen increased enjoyment of work, better prioritisation of tasks, no impact on clients or revenue, and a much-needed reset every two weeks (a few of us have taken up surfing).





LBB> What are some upcoming projects our readers should keep an eye on?

Georgie> We've just completed the new brand campaign for RSPCA Western Australia -- the first done since the animal walk back in the 80s.

New work is also on the way nationally across some of our much-loved clients, including: Uniting WA, Flinders University, and the Jodi Lee Foundation.

Working with the Northern Territory Family, Housing and Communities Department, we are about to go into production on an early warning signs campaign about coercive control in the Northern Territory to combat future domestic, family and sexual violence, to be released in Q3.

We also partnered with My Budget to overhaul their digital experiences with an emphasis on personalisation and integration of smart tools to make their customers' lives easier.





LBB> Where can we check out KWP and Partners online?

Sam>Our website, Instagram, LinkedIn, and Tiktok