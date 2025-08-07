Gravy Meets Pastry for KFC and Greggs Collaboration

For the first time ever, KFC and Greggs have teamed up to unite that nation’s favourite food combo - flaky Greggs Sausage Rolls drenched in iconic KFC gravy.



Created by Mother, ‘Gravy Meets Pastry’ starts with a three-day road trip, kicking off today (7th August) in London’s South Bank, with two vans dishing up the culinary crossover of the century. The vans are also heading to Manchester (8th August) and Newcastle (9th August), serving up free Greggs Sausage Rolls generously doused in KFC’s golden gravy. PR has been handled by Freuds and Hope & Glory.



What’s more, the first 200 fans in the queue on each day will get their hands on exclusive ‘Gravy Meets Pastry’ bucket hats.



For fans who miss out, Gravy Meets Pastry sharing buckets will be available to order via Uber Eats in London, Manchester, Newcastle and Birmingham on the 15th and 16th August. The limited edition buckets feature six Greggs Sausage Rolls and a large pot of silky KFC gravy.

​Phoebe Syms, brand manager at KFC UK&I, said, “At KFC, we bleed Gravy. We go to obsessive lengths for our liquid gold, and so do our fans. In fact, it was them who inspired this once in a lifetime event, calling for us to partner with Greggs and unite our iconic Gravy with their iconic Sausage Rolls. Now we’re joining forces for just a few days to give the people a taste of what they really want...it’s time for Gravy to meet Pastry. You’re welcome.”

Fiona Mills, brand communications lead at Greggs, said, “With 96 layers of light puff pastry, and perfectly baked to give that satisfying golden crisp and flaky goodness, we’ve always known our Sausage Rolls are a true British icon. And why not pair one icon with another? We can’t wait to see what Greggs and KFC fans make of our latest partnership - we’re sure fans of both brands will enjoy devouring their Greggs x KFC sharing bucket…”



​Emma Horgan, production director at Mother, added, “Creating a food combo that warrants a cult-like obsession was a no-brainer for this collaboration. ‘Gravy Meets Pastry’ is an experience which has been built to reward the committed fanbase of both KFC and Greggs. KFC gravy elevates everything, not just Original Recipe Chicken.”

