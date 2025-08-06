Indies Have Opportunity to Learn From Film, Music, Fashion, Publishing Risks

The star of the independents continues to rise across Australia’s business landscape, making it undeniable that indies are shaping the future. Despite having fewer resources than larger organisations, indie businesses have an uncanny ability to produce eye-catching work that stands tall among even the most formidable competitors.

Whether it’s film, music, fashion, or even publications, independent brands have stepped out of the shadows in a major way over the last few years, capturing the attention of consumers and industry giants alike.

After all, if we can learn from the mistakes of others, why not their successes?

Think of your coolest friend. What’s the film they’re currently telling everyone to watch because it will change your life? My money is on something made by an independent studio.

Without indie studios like A24 or Madman Entertainment, groundbreaking films like 'Eternal Sunshine of the Spotless Mind' or 'Napoleon Dynamite' wouldn’t have seen the light of day. Even the absurd 'Sharknado' franchise has secured its place in cinema history -- all because someone took a creative risk.

And risks pay off. Just look at 'Anora', the latest indie that swept this year's Academy Awards. Directed by Sean Baker, 'Anora' defied industry expectations, proving that independent films can stand toe-to-toe with Hollywood’s biggest blockbusters. In his Oscars acceptance speech, Sean captured the essence of indie filmmaking, saying, "Independent cinema is alive and well. This is proof that you don’t need a massive budget to tell a powerful story -- you just need passion and perseverance."

This same energy applies to independent agencies. Not every risk will pay off like 'Everything Everywhere All At Once', but no agency will ever create its own runaway success by playing it safe. By leaning into a strong brand identity, cultivating niche expertise, and producing work that resonates beyond commercial goals, indie agencies can carve out a space where creativity thrives.

Major players in the music industry represent some of the biggest artists in the world, but they’re also juggling an incredibly diverse roster. Universal Music, for example, represents everyone from Bon Jovi to Baker Boy.

By contrast, independent labels tend to focus their energy on mastering a single genre. Ninja Tune hones in on experimental dance music, while XL Recordings has built a reputation for underground indie and electronic sounds.

The same principle can apply to agencies. While advertising is a broad industry, that doesn’t mean you can’t identify the common thread in what your team does best. Maybe your niche isn’t underground punk, but if you know you create damn good narrative-driven marketing, own it. Whether your EDM is electronic direct mail or electronic dance music, it’s about delivering work with authenticity and impact.

Knowing your foundation gives you the confidence to take bigger creative swings -- the bold risks that could become the next industry-defining moment.

The indie approach in fashion follows the same ethos. Look at Jacquemus -- an independent brand that built a cult following through storytelling, cultural relevance, and a clear aesthetic identity. By prioritising direct-to-consumer engagement, social media storytelling, and immersive brand experiences, it has cultivated a fiercely loyal audience.

The same can be said for Aimé Leon Dore, a New York-based menswear label that blends classic tailoring with streetwear influences. Through meticulous design, nostalgic storytelling, and collaborations with heritage brands like New Balance and Porsche, ALD has positioned itself as more than just a fashion label -- it’s a lifestyle. Much like independent agencies, brands like Jacquemus and ALD doesn’t just sell products; it sells a vision, a world that customers want to be a part of.

This is exactly how indie agencies can build influence beyond traditional client work. By crafting a distinct identity, fostering community-driven engagement, and staying nimble in an ever-changing market, they can carve out their own creative space -- just as these fashion brands have done in their industry.

Media conglomerates have long dominated the publishing industry, but indie publications continue to thrive by offering fresh perspectives, niche expertise, and community-driven content.

Titles like Kinfolk, Tracks Mag, and Monocle have carved out their own space in the industry, proving that smaller, independent voices can have just as much cultural impact as legacy publishers.

Since 1970, Tracks Mag has exemplified this through its authentic voice in Australia's surfing culture, preserving counterculture ethos with raw unique photography and unfiltered storytelling. For agencies, indie publications offer a lesson in authenticity and audience connection. They speak directly to their readers, prioritising depth and personality over mass appeal.

This is the same strategy indie agencies can adopt: fostering strong relationships with clients, embracing creative risks, and building a brand that feels personal and distinct.

The future of media isn't just about being the loudest voice in the room -- it's about being the most meaningful.

It’s not just advertising experiencing the rapid rise of the indies.

Trends are nothing if not transferable. Across film, music, and fashion, independent players are thriving, proving that creativity, authenticity, and a willingness to take risks can be more powerful than sheer size or budget.

Even if your idea involves throwing sharks into a tornado, indies find a way to make it work -- and make it work well.

