The Hustle, the Heart, the Highs: Why Greenroom Films Loves Being Independent

Independent production companies are essential to the health of our industry: creatively, competitively, and financially. If we don’t protect and support them, we risk losing more than just great work.

There’s a growing imbalance in the production world and it’s one we need to talk about. As holding companies and networks continue to consolidate, more and more briefs are being funnelled through the same small group of in house production entities. On the surface, that might seem efficient. But in reality, it risks flattening creativity, reducing choice, and undermining the vital role independents play in the ecosystem. And like any ecosystem, there must be balance.

Independent production companies are the beating heart of this industry. They’re the ones who take risks. Who champion directors before they’re fashionable. Who back new voices with the time, care and mentorship it takes to actually build a career not just win a pitch. Without independents, the pipeline of directing talent doesn’t just slow down. It dries up.

​Pictured: Imogen Harrison on location in Glasgow shooting a powerful Hate Crime Campaign



New directors don’t become great directors in isolation. They grow through close, meaningful relationships with experienced producers who help shape their voice, protect their vision, and teach them how to navigate the complexities of working commercially. Production companies aren’t just matchmakers. They’re mentors, quality controllers, business managers and creative guardians. They’re essential.

And they don’t just elevate new talent; they raise the bar across the board. When clients work with independent companies, they’re not buying into a brand name. They’re getting direct access to producers with deep experience and personal investment in the outcome. There are no layers of bureaucracy. No hidden costs. Just honest relationships, sharp production instincts, and a drive to deliver the best work possible... often with fewer resources and tighter timelines.

That agility is powerful. Independents keep the industry competitive, not just creatively but financially too. They offer real tangible value. They can pivot quickly, tailor teams to briefs, and make decisions fast. And they do it all while maintaining standards that match, and often exceed, their bigger counterparts.

Pictured: Michael J Ferns directing with Greenroom Films in Shanghai for the The Dalmore Whisky circa 2018

But for that to continue, we have to share the work. If every job is absorbed by a handful of networked companies, the independent model becomes unsustainable and the whole industry becomes creatively and commercially poorer.

Greenroom Films embodies what makes independent production so vital to the industry: deep informed experience, creative integrity, and a commitment to nurturing directing talent. They consistently deliver exceptional work, not in spite of being independent, but because of it.

Supporting companies like Greenroom isn’t just good for business, it’s essential for a healthy, diverse and creatively ambitious industry.

​Pictured: Greenroom Films produced Lucy Ball & Andrew Compston on set in Mallorca

