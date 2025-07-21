Cravings, Connections, and Chasing Sun with Director Zaeem Asad

​Greenroom Films represent directors who not only elevate brands but challenge the boundaries of storytelling. Zaeem Asad is one such talent; a filmmaker whose work fuses aesthetic precision with emotional resonance. Whether he's making butter glisten in a nestle ad or tracing the quiet gravity of a long lost romance in a self funded short, Zaeem’s lens is always tuned to human connection.



Specialising in tabletop filmmaking, Zaeem first made waves in Pakistan, where he played a pivotal role in shaping the country’s commercial industry. His signature style: striking, sensory rich visuals designed to ignite cravings and stir emotion - soon found global appeal. Now working across Turkey, MENA, Thailand, and Europe, Zaeem has delivered standout campaigns for global giants like Nestlé, Pepsi, Amstel, Beko and KFC. His work captures more than just appetite... it captures attention.



But Zaeem’s creative instincts run deeper than just the commercial frame. As an award winning documentary filmmaker, he gravitates toward stories that explore complexity, vulnerability, and the beauty of the unconventional. His latest narrative short film, Chasing Sun, exemplifies this duality. Cinematic yet intimate, visually lush yet emotionally raw.

Originally conceived by writer and producer Emma Raz, Chasing Sun began as a personal meditation on relationships - the emotional residue they leave behind, the longing they stir, and the hope they sometimes resurrect. Through an evolving creative dialogue between Emma and Zaeem, the story expanded into something quietly profound: a film that speaks not only to personal truths, but to a universal yearning for connection, closure, and maybe even a second chance.

Set over the course of a single, summer night, Chasing Sun follows Sienna and Noé - two twentysomethings unexpectedly reunited after years apart. What begins as awkward small talk over pancakes unfurls into something deeper: flirtation, familiarity, and the subtle ache of what was once lost. It’s a story told through glances, silences, and sun-drenched nostalgia. A space where possibility lingers just long enough to feel real.



Shot with warmth and sensitivity by DP Mishal Omelczuk, and edited, coloured and co-shot by Zaeem himself, the film is a testament to his layered approach and his blending cinematic polish with documentary soul. The performances, by Max McKenzie and Camila Rosa, radiate authenticity, thanks in no small part to the trust Zaeem builds on set.



At Greenroom, we’re excited to see Zaeem continue exploring this intersection of commercial storytelling and personal filmmaking. His ability to oscillate between product precision and emotional poetry makes him a rare creative force: one who brings meaning to the mundane and magic to the everyday.



Greenroom Films represents Zaeem Asad for commercial and content projects in the UK.

