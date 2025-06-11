senckađ
Artist David Carson and Macallan Distillery Capture the Art of Whisky

11/06/2025
Greenroom Films and NY photographer Martin Scott Powell capture the wild beauty of Scotland for The Macallan’s latest collection

Greenroom Films recently travelled to the Scottish Highlands to shoot at the iconic Macallan distillery for the brand’s latest release: The Sherry Journey , a bold and evocative collection created in collaboration with renowned artist David Carson.

This shoot wasn’t just about capturing product stills. The brief called for a visual narrative that was rooted in a strong sense of place, while physically and creatively integrating Carson’s distinctive artwork into the environment. The result is a series of stills that are as atmospheric and layered as the whisky itself.

Greenroom collaborated once again with long time creative partner, New York based photographer Martin Scott Powell. Originally from Edinburgh, Martin brought a unique perspective to the project - combining local insight with his globally recognised eye for premium visual storytelling.

They also teamed up with Barcelona based creative studio Potlach to bring the shoot to life. It was a truly international effort: Scotland, New York, Barcelona and the energy across teams made for a seamless and highly successful production.

This shoot served as a reminder that Greenroom handles more than just motion, the team regularly produces stills and manages the full post-production process. Whether it’s a standalone stills campaign or stills captured alongside a commercial shoot, it’s become a natural extension of their creative offering. For this project, Greenroom delivered a suite of social first assets, with various crops tailored to different platforms.

Working with a thoughtful brief, trusted collaborators, and in a location as visually rich as the Highlands made this a shoot that delivered on every level.


Credits
