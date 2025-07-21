senckađ
Creative in association withGear Seven
Lovehoney Leans Into Innuendo to Celebrate Real People and Connections

21/07/2025
Greenroom Films teams up with The Leith Agency and Lovehoney for a playful new campaign directed by Michael J Ferns

Greenroom has unveiled its latest commercial for global sexual wellness brand Lovehoney, bringing intimacy, humour and heart to screens with the new campaign: 'Feel the Lovehoney.' Directed by Greenroom’s own Michael J Ferns, the spot champions connection, confidence, and – of course – pleasure, all wrapped in a tone that’s bold, inclusive and unapologetically fun.

“At its heart, this campaign is about celebrating real people, real connection, and real pleasure,” said Michael. “We wanted to lean into innuendo to show intimacy and joy. Lovehoney were completely on board with pushing those boundaries – it was a dream brief from the creative team at Leith.”

“At Greenroom, we’re driven by a desire to tell bold stories – work that’s not only visually striking but full of levity, character, and charm,” said Greenroom managing director and executive producer Lucy Ball. “With Lovehoney, we saw an opportunity to build a playful world where humour, desire and connection could co-exist – a space for characters and moments that feel both outrageous, heightened yet relatable. Too often, this subject matter is either hyper sexualised or flattened – we wanted to inject joy and wit. We’re proud of what we’ve created – it’s unashamedly fun, full of heart (literally) and carefully dances with innuendo."

The campaign is now rolling out on TV, across digital and social platforms, with a series of cutdowns and seasonal iterations that will be rolled out over the next year. There was also re-versioning for Australian audiences which was factored into the shoot itself.

Whether it's your first foray into toys or your hundredth, Feel the Lovehoney is a joyful reminder that pleasure is for everyone – and it’s never been more worth celebrating.

Credits
