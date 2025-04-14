The Glenlivet Introduces Oldest Permanent Expression in Canada

The Glenlivet, the iconic Speyside single malt Scotch whisky, has launched the oldest permanent expression from its distillery to date: The Glenlivet 40 Year Old. A true testament to The Glenlivet’s pioneering legacy and following the brand’s 200th anniversary last year, this new, elevated single malt is creatively finished in seasoned sherry casks, bottled at cask strength at 46.9% ABV.



To celebrate the launch of its oldest permanent expression in Canada, The Glenlivet hosted a dinner and cocktail event celebrating the brand’s rich heritage and tradition and conducting a first tasting of the new expression. The Glenlivet 40 Year Old is the newest addition to The Glenlivet Collection, which consists of a range of approachable expressions, from The Glenlivet 12 Year Old to The Glenlivet 21 Year Old. The collection offers something for every taste, from those who enjoy their whisky neat to Canadians looking for a perfectly balanced whisky cocktail.

The new single malt Scotch whisky has been matured and refined for at least 40 years, meticulously nurtured by The Glenlivet’s team of cask experts, past and present. Finally, under the watchful eye of The Glenlivet Cask Master Kevin Balmforth, this permanent new expression was carefully finished in custom casks from the heart of Jerez in Spain. These were seasoned with a bespoke blend of Oloroso and Pedro Ximénez sherries, ensuring they would harmonise perfectly with the depth and maturity of this Single Malt whisky, elevating it to a masterpiece worthy of its age.



“The Glenlivet 40 Year Old represents more than four decades of dedication and craftsmanship from our team,” commented Kevin Balmforth, The Glenlivet Cask Master. “It’s thanks to the efforts and foresight of my predecessors who laid down the foundation of this whisky 40 years ago that we’re able to showcase the trailblazing spirit of The Glenlivet with the introduction of such a special and highly aged permanent expression after such a monumental year.”

The choice of cask finish and extensive maturation period together pays testament to The Glenlivet’s unwavering commitment to quality and craftsmanship within whisky making. The final flavour profile brings an impressive depth of flavour and extraordinary taste experience with rich notes of poached plums and charred orange, dark cherries, warming spice and braised red apples. The finish is rewardingly long and sweet.



“Last year, we proudly marked 200 years of The Glenlivet—two centuries of pushing boundaries and setting the standard for Speyside single malt whisky,” said Maura Cowan, vice president, marketing, Corby Spirit & Wine. “The 40 Year Old is a testament to The Glenlivet’s storied heritage, and we invite Canadians to raise a glass with us as we celebrate this exceptional new single malt.”

The exceptional new single malt is presented in an elongated bottle inspired by The Glenlivet’s original, 200 year old glass silhouette and housed inside a sleek and elegant copper-coloured presentation container – inspired by the copper stills used at The Glenlivet Distillery. It also features the distinct profile of founder George Smith and a burst of colour in the form of The Glenlivet’s signature teal.



The Glenlivet 40 Year Old, bottled at cask strength annually, will be available in Canada in select retailers at RRP $7,500 CAD. The new expression will be a regular listing, but the initial shipment to Canada will only contain 36 bottles.

