Nescafé Satisfies Gen Z Iced Coffee Craze with Liquid Espresso Concentrate

Let’s be honest: making iced coffee at home isn’t always as easy as it looks online. Brewing hot coffee, waiting for it to cool, juggling ingredients - it’s a whole process. That’s why this summer, NESCAFÉ, one of the most recognised and trusted names in coffee, is changing the game with new Espresso Concentrates, a first-of-its-kind liquid espresso concentrate made for iced coffee lovers who want café-quality drinks. Just Pour it. Mix it. Hack it – your way.



With iced coffee now a year-round ritual for young Canadians, NESCAFÉ Espresso Concentrates deliver the ultimate DIY hack – rich, espresso flavour in a smooth liquid format that’s ready to pour, mix, and hack in seconds. Made with premium coffee beans, the concentrates dissolve instantly in water or milk, giving you a smooth base for crafting everything from an iced vanilla latte to an iced americano creation, no machine required.

Available in two bold and rich flavours, NESCAFÉ Espresso Concentrates are made to flex with your mood:

Black – A bold and smooth concentrate, perfect for classic espresso lovers or as a base for custom creations.



Sweet Vanilla – A velvety rich, flavour-forward blend with just the right hint of sweetness.



“As one of the most recognised and trusted names in coffee, NESCAFÉ has built a legacy of delivering quality, convenience, and great taste, no matter how you take your cup. With decades of coffee expertise behind every sip, Espresso Concentrates are the latest way NESCAFÉ is showing up for a new generation of coffee lovers. Enjoy consistently delicious flavour, reimagined for iced coffee creativity, everyday convenience, and bold, flavour-forward moments,” says Victoria Martin Evans, senior marketing manager at Nestle Canada. “Every second, 6,100 cups of NESCAFÉ coffee are enjoyed globally, proving its place as a go-to favourite for coffee drinkers around the world.”