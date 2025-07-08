Citizen Relations Builds Creative Arsenal with Strategic Talent Moves

Image credit: Melo Griffith

Global PR agency Citizen Relations has made significant appointments and advancements within its creative and strategy team, led by chief creative officer, Josh Budd. Building on recent global talent investments, the agency is doubling down on creative firepower with a fresh roster of talent, reinforcing Citizen's commitment to pushing creative boundaries and delivering impactful, integrated solutions for its diverse client portfolio.

Following the recent promotions of Travis Myers and Jess Richards to creative directors, Lindsay Page has been appointed EVP, head of strategy. The creative team has also added two new creative duos to their roster:

● Jon Dick as senior copywriter and Heather MacDonald as senior art director

● George Hobby as junior copywriter and Grace Zhou as junior art director

Jon joins Citizen from McCann Canada and has worked on award-winning campaigns recognised at Cannes Lions, The One Show and CLIOs, in industries including healthcare, food & beverage and non-profit. Heather brings over a decade of experience to Citizen from Sid Lee, Anomaly, Ogilvy, and, most recently, Grey. Her previous work spans across finance, CPG and non-profit organisations, and has earned accolades from Cannes, CMAs, and the One Show to name a few.

Grace and George come to Citizen fresh out of Miami Ad School, but already with impressive accolades under their belt. Grace is a recipient of the Young Ones Student Merit award from the One Club for Creativity and has received an ADCC Student Bronze for her work, while George joins with a Gold win from the National Advertising Challenge. Both creative duos are celebrated for their ability to produce globally impactful work and are poised to bring a fresh surge of creativity to Citizen.

“We're not just hiring individual talent, but building a roster of complementary skills and perspectives that make us collectively better creatives," said chief creative officer, Josh Budd. "They embody the core characteristics we seek: good humans, good teammates, and great creatives, proven by portfolios that show they aren't afraid to swing hard. I love that."

Along with the recent hires, Citizen is committed to growing its talent as well. The promotions of Travis Myers and Jess Richards to creative directors recognise their exceptional leadership and consistent delivery of unignorable and impactful work. Travis has been with Citizen for over three years while Jess rounds out her second year at the agency in September. The duo is the creative force behind Citizen's award-winning Undone campaign for TurboTax, Gallery of Memories for Egale Canada, and most recently the SickKids monumental 150th Anniversary Balloon Spotting campaign.

Further reinforcing Citizen’s strategic leadership, Lindsay Page has been promoted to EVP, head of strategy. Over her four-year tenure, Lindsay has played a pivotal role in Citizen’s growth and impact, while leading the strategy on campaigns such as ReclaimYourName.dic - named a Fast Company World Changing Idea - and Cheetle in Cheadle - a two-time Cannes Lion winner. With nearly two decades in the industry and described by her peers as a “brilliant collaborator” who offers “a sense of calm and confidence amongst the team”, Lindsay has shared her expertise as a judge for

the Effie Canada awards, led keynote conversations at such industry events as PRovoke Media’s 2023 Global Summit and was ranked a Top 10 Planner in Strategy’s 2024 Creative Report Card.

While based in North America, the Creative and Strategy teams extend their services across Citizen’s global offices. These strategic hires and promotions underscore Citizen's commitment to deliver the curiosity, confidence and courage brands need in today's evolving and complex media landscape.

These appointments come off the back of continued momentum at Citizen, with an industry-leading start to 2025. Earlier this year, the agency announced new business wins with Nespresso Canada, Nature’s Path North America and Jack Link’s Canada. In 2025, Citizen has received several wins at industry award shows such as The Clios, PRovoke Media’s North American Sabre Awards, The Drum Awards, Canadian Event Awards and PRWeek Purpose Awards. Concurrently, Citizen has cemented its position as digital PR leaders with the recent launch of Project Maverick and expansion of their proprietary Performfluence tool.

