senckađ
Group745
Group745
Group745
Group745
Group745
Group745
EDITION
Global
USA
UK
AUNZ
CANADA
IRELAND
FRANCE
GERMANY
ASIA
EUROPE
LATAM
MEA
Edition : InternationalLanguage : English
HOME
NEWS
CREATIVE LIBRARY
IMMORTAL AWARDS
MEMBER COMPANIES
PEOPLE
JOBS
How LBB WorksPlans & PricingEditorial Toolkit
editionRectangle
news
Creative in association withGear Seven
Group745

Malibu Turns Office Elevator into Summer Patio to Help Canadians 'Clock Off'

02/07/2025
22
Share
Activation encourages young professionals to clock off from their 9am - 5pm and swap screen time for sunshine

To kick off summer patio season, Malibu brought a dose of unexpected fun to Toronto’s Financial District by transforming a Bay Street office elevator into a full-blown patio-inspired escape.

The activation is part of Malibu’s global 'Clock Off' campaign, which encourages young professionals to clock off from their 9am - 5pm and swap screen time for sunshine this summer. With more than half gen-z and millennial professionals reporting burnout at work, the space provided a colourful reminder to make space for more spontaneous good times this season, starting from the ride to the lobby.

Here in Canada, the activation delivered:

  • The unexpected elevator takeover happened earlier this month
  • Office workers were able to experience fun Malibu cocktails, a summer-inspired lounge, and good vibes to help shake off the workday
  • A local expression of the global Malibu platform, which includes a hero spot starring Brian Cox (Succession), skating out of the office and into summer mode, reminding people to clock off and do whatever tastes good
Credits
Add my Credit
SIGN UP FOR OUR NEWSLETTER
More News from Citizen Relations Canada
ALL THEIR NEWS
Work from Citizen Relations Canada
Clock Off
Malibu
02/07/2025
Launch Video 6s
KitKat
30/05/2025
Launch Video 24s
KitKat
30/05/2025
ALL THEIR WORK
SUBSCRIBE TO LBB’S newsletter
Enter your email
FOLLOW US
ABOUT US
CONTACT
EDITORIAL TOOLKIT
GDPR GUIDE
HELP & FAQ
PRIVACY & COOKIE POLICY
TERMS & CONDITIONS
NEWSLETTERS
Create your own LBB icons
How it works
Plans & Pricing
LBB’s Global Sponsor
Group745
Language:
English
© 2005-2023 LBB Ltd·Privacy and Cookie Policy·Terms and Conditions
v2.25.1