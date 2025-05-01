senckađ
Awards and Events
The emPOWER Breakfast Hosts Instagram Live Art Auction to Support Steve Ackroyd

01/05/2025
The emPOWER breakfast has announced a special Instagram Live event on Friday, 16th May at 11am featuring the exclusive auction of Mark Denton's acclaimed "Snapper Bite" artwork

The emPOWER breakfast has announced a special Instagram Live event on Friday, 16th May at 11am featuring the exclusive auction of Mark Denton's acclaimed "Snapper Bite" artwork—originally created for the inaugural emPOWERMENt event to showcase refreshment sponsors Snapper Films and the Bite Collective. This unique auction will take place at the end of an Instagram live interview between Athene Parker (founder of The emPOWER Breakfast) and producer Francesca Barnes, whose incredible fundraising efforts for her husband’s health have moved the creative community far and wide.

Francesca Barnes, wife of award-winning editor Steve Ackroyd (Catastrophe, Sex Education), will join the broadcast to discuss her extraordinary fundraising campaign for pioneering treatment for her husband Steve Ackroyd. Steve’s courageous battle with a brain tumour has inspired an outpouring of support from A-list talent across music, film, and advertising. Culminating in the much-anticipated ‘Steve’s Big Fat Raffle’, taking place on Sunday, 18th May 2025, the raffle boasts six prize buckets filled with outstanding donations from industry leaders and supporters. Tickets and prize details are available at www.stevesbigfatraffle.com and there are still some tickets available if you are quick.

The Instagram Live auction will spotlight the artwork created by Mark Denton Esq., the creative force behind Coy! Communications and one of the world’s most decorated Creative Directors, and now flourishing artist. With over 40 years of advertising experience, Mark’s work and inspirational talks have impacted agencies and brands globally, including SKY, IPC, Time Inc., Advertising Week Europe, and PromaxDDA.

The emPOWERMENt series - the brand-new inclusive counterpart to the original women’s only emPOWER breakfast - is dedicated to fostering open conversations around men’s mental health and demonstrating the creative industry’s commitment to supporting its members. This Instagram Live event, with the generous contribution of Mark Denton’s artwork, is a testament to the collective spirit driving positive change.

Join the live at @empowerbreakfast on Instagram, bid generously, and help emPOWER change—because together, we are stronger.

For more information on Steve’s journey and to donate directly, visit his GoFundMe page.

For further details, prize information, and to purchase raffle tickets, please visit www.stevesbigfatraffle.com.

