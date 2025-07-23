senckađ
Dan Payne Announced as emPOWER's Newest Ally

23/07/2025
Dan was nominated as an emPOWER Ally by Ellie Donohue

Dan Payne has been announced as emPOWER's newest ally. Dan has been nominated as an emPOWER Ally by his friend and co-founder Ellie Donohue.

Dan Payne is an ally like no other, and the emPOWER team are excited to have the support of his company 'Twelve Decibels' - one of their Bronze Sponsors.

This is what Ellie had to say, "Wow, Dan and I go way back—almost 15 years! Our career paths have crossed in various music and advertising ventures, and in 2023, we excitedly started brainstorming with a colleague about launching our own music supervision and sound agency. Dan loved the idea of collaborating with interesting and talented individuals and companies to avoid the isolation that often comes with working behind closed doors. He also believed it was essential for us to all find communities where we could all belong."

Ellie continued, "I feel fortunate to be part of this journey with Dan. He’s incredibly supportive and genuinely cares about everyone around him. Plus, he’s an amazing music supervisor with tons of knowledge and passion - I’m learning something new from him all the time! He’s also a massive advocate for maintaining a healthy work-life balance with all of us, always putting health and family first.

When I discovered emPOWER, Dan was eager to learn more. He was thrilled to know there’s a supportive community out there and even happier to find that men are welcome at some of the events!"

