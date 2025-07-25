The emPOWER Breakfast Team Reflects on 'The Dementia Sessions'

Thank you to everyone who made our Dementia Drop-In session so impactful! What a morning of shared stories and practical information!

We extend our heartfelt thanks to all who joined us for the most recent emPOWER Breakfast, and for helping make the first Dementia Drop-In Session such an open, compassionate, and insightful gathering.

This was a profoundly special morning—one where lived experience met professional wisdom. We are especially grateful to Sally Miller, her father David Overfield, and sister Jo Overfield, who shared their family’s journey with dementia with such bravery and sincerity. Their deeply personal reflections resonated far beyond their own story, illuminating the quiet strength and love that fuels so much unseen care.

Our thanks also go to Hina Tanna and David Boyd from Silver Levene, whose expert guidance helped us better understand the legal and financial dimensions of planning for dementia. Their contribution added essential clarity and compassion to the discussion—supporting individuals and families in making informed, empowered decisions.

A special note of appreciation to our wonderful hosts, Absolute Post, for their warmth, generosity, and the thoughtful care they brought to the morning. From the delicious breakfast to the beautiful space and professional photography—it was a setting that truly nurtured connection.

Above all, we thank every single attendee. Your presence, questions, empathy, and willingness to hold space for one another is what continues to make these gatherings so meaningful. You are the heart of the emPOWER community.

This was the first in a series that will be both in person and online where emPOWER founder and host Athene Parker will be interviewing key guests to share knowledge and provide a network for people on the journey of Care.

For those unable to join us—or for anyone who wishes to explore further—we’re pleased to share a downloadable PDF resource, created in collaboration with the Overfield family. It includes practical takeaways and personal reflections from the session.

Access the resource here.

Browse the event gallery here.

We hope this resource offers continued support and encouragement to you and those you care for. We look forward to welcoming you to the next emPOWER Dementia session soon. If you would like to go on the mailing list please email athene@theempowerbreakfast.co.uk​

Warmest wishes,

The emPOWER Breakfast Team