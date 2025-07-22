senckađ
Group745
Group745
Group745
Group745
Group745
Group745
EDITION
Global
USA
UK
AUNZ
CANADA
IRELAND
FRANCE
GERMANY
ASIA
EUROPE
LATAM
MEA
Edition : InternationalLanguage : English
HOME
NEWS
CREATIVE LIBRARY
IMMORTAL AWARDS
MEMBER COMPANIES
PEOPLE
JOBS
How LBB WorksPlans & PricingEditorial Toolkit
editionRectangle
news
Awards and Events in association withAwards & Events
Group745

The emPOWER Breakfast Welcomes Next emPOWERMENt Speaker: Perry Power

22/07/2025
11
Share
Perry Power’s talk, ‘Breaking the Silence on Sexual Abuse: How Sharing Men's Stories Creates Powerful Paths to Healing’, promises to be a thought-provoking session, opening up conversations that too often go unheard

The emPOWER Breakfast has revealed the third emPOWERMENt speaker, Perry Power, who will join the team on the 6th August at Framestore and Company 3.

Perry’s talk, ‘Breaking the Silence on Sexual Abuse: How Sharing Men's Stories Creates Powerful Paths to Healing’, promises to be a thought-provoking session, opening up conversations that too often go unheard.

An actor and entrepreneur, Perry Power is the founder of Be Powerful, a movement dedicated to empowering survivors of sexual abuse to reclaim their voices through storytelling, film and community. With his flagship company, Powerful Books, Perry and his team have supported many survivors in finding healing through the process of writing and publishing their stories to inspire and help others.

In addition, Perry launched a production company to adapt these books for the screen. His team currently produces impactful short-form video stories, with plans to expand into full-length films as the company grows.

The emPOWERMENt series continues to break new ground by inviting men into the room for open, emotionally intelligent conversations, helping to reshape how we talk about care, leadership and what it means to show up, at home and at work.

For more information about the emPOWER Breakfast series or to register for the event, please contact athene@thempowerbreakfast.co.uk.

Credits
Add my Credit
SIGN UP FOR OUR NEWSLETTER
More News from The emPOWER Breakfast
ALL THEIR NEWS
Work from The emPOWER Breakfast
Podcast with Sally Miller
The emPOWER Breakfast
21/07/2025
Athene Parker
The emPOWER Breakfast
25/06/2025
Lucy Hudson
The emPOWER Breakfast Podcast
28/05/2025
ALL THEIR WORK
SUBSCRIBE TO LBB’S newsletter
Enter your email
FOLLOW US
Our Products
About Us
Contact
Editorial Toolkit
GDPR Guide
Help & FAQ
Privacy & Cookie Policy
Terms & Conditions
Newsletters
Create your own LBB icons
How it works
Plans & Pricing
LBB’s Global Sponsor
Group745
Language:
English
© 2005-2023 LBB Ltd·Privacy and Cookie Policy·Terms and Conditions
v2.25.1