The emPOWER Breakfast Welcomes Next emPOWERMENt Speaker: Perry Power

The emPOWER Breakfast has revealed the third emPOWERMENt speaker, Perry Power, who will join the team on the 6th August at Framestore and Company 3.

Perry’s talk, ‘Breaking the Silence on Sexual Abuse: How Sharing Men's Stories Creates Powerful Paths to Healing’, promises to be a thought-provoking session, opening up conversations that too often go unheard.

An actor and entrepreneur, Perry Power is the founder of Be Powerful, a movement dedicated to empowering survivors of sexual abuse to reclaim their voices through storytelling, film and community. With his flagship company, Powerful Books, Perry and his team have supported many survivors in finding healing through the process of writing and publishing their stories to inspire and help others.

In addition, Perry launched a production company to adapt these books for the screen. His team currently produces impactful short-form video stories, with plans to expand into full-length films as the company grows.

The emPOWERMENt series continues to break new ground by inviting men into the room for open, emotionally intelligent conversations, helping to reshape how we talk about care, leadership and what it means to show up, at home and at work.

For more information about the emPOWER Breakfast series or to register for the event, please contact athene@thempowerbreakfast.co.uk.