The Art World’s Best-Kept Secret Is Hosting a Night in LA You Won’t Want to Miss

Join Bridgeman Images for an exclusive evening of drinks, art, and conversation at the OMNI Hotel in Los Angeles on Thursday, May 8th, 2025.

Held in celebration of the residency and exhibition of Bridgeman Images artist George Rosaly, this special event will bring together creatives from across the visual, film, and design industries for a relaxed evening of networking in an inspiring setting.

Rosaly’s vibrant, thought-provoking works will be on display throughout the space, offering guests a chance to engage with the artist’s vision up close.

Date: Thursday, May 8th, 2025

Time: 6:30 PM – 8:30 PM

Location: OMNI Hotel, One California Plaza, 251 S Olive St, Los Angeles, CA 90012

For over 50 years, Bridgeman Images has been the trusted resource for fine art, cultural, and historical visuals—partnering with creatives worldwide to bring extraordinary stories to life through authentic imagery and footage.

RSVP is essential as space is limited. Please confirm your attendance by April 25th, 2025, by emailing rsvp@bridgemanimages.com.

Image credit: Este es mi lugar Feliz, 2023 (acrylic on canvas), George Rosaly / © George Rosaly. All Rights Reserved 2025 / Bridgeman Images