senckađ
Group745
Group745
Group745
Group745
Group745
Group745
EDITION
Global
USA
UK
AUNZ
CANADA
IRELAND
FRANCE
GERMANY
ASIA
EUROPE
LATAM
MEA
Edition : InternationalLanguage : English
HOME
NEWS
CREATIVE LIBRARY
IMMORTAL AWARDS
MEMBER COMPANIES
PEOPLE
JOBS
How LBB WorksPlans & PricingEditorial Toolkit
editionRectangle
news
Creative in association withGear Seven
Group745

Judging a Book by Its Cover: Bridgeman Images' May Book Club Picks

29/05/2025
95
Share
Image library highlights the transformative role of archive art in modern publishing

As the saying goes, don’t judge a book by its cover - but we’d argue there’s an art to making readers do just that. In this month’s spotlight, Bridgeman Images celebrates a selection of newly released titles where timeless artworks and archive imagery have been transformed into eye-catching book covers, demonstrating just how powerfully visual storytelling can begin before a page is even turned.

From surreal symbolism to bold portraiture, designers have tapped into Bridgeman’s expansive archive to enrich and elevate their work, drawing connections between content and cover that are as conceptual as they are beautiful. The result? Books that don’t just sit on shelves - they stand out on them.


A Closer Look at the Covers

Shamanism by Manvir Singh

  • Image: Departure, 1952 (oil on canvas) by Agnes Pelton

  • Designer: Ariel Harari

  • Publisher: Penguin Random House
    A swirling vision of spiritual abstraction sets the tone for this anthropological exploration into mystical belief systems, with Pelton’s ethereal canvas creating the perfect visual entry point.


Wild Thing by Sue Prideaux

  • Images: Self-Portrait, Les Misérables, 1888 by Paul Gauguin & archival portrait (1891) of Gauguin

  • Designer: Milan Bozic

  • Publisher: WW Norton
    Gauguin himself becomes both subject and symbol here - an intimate portrait woven into a biography that’s as provocative as the artist it depicts.


Casanova 20 by Davey Davis

  • Image: Head of a Boy, 1920 by Guy Richard Charles Wyndham

  • Designer: Victoria Maxfield

  • Publisher: Catapult
    A subtle, contemplative painting lends emotional depth and ambiguity to this modern queer narrative of identity and resistance.


The Red House by Mary Morris

  • Image: Olive Groves, Italy, 1933 by Julian Trevelyan

  • Designer: Emily Mahon

  • Publisher: Penguin Random House
    Trevelyan’s loose, lyrical lines evoke the serenity - and secrets - of an Italian landscape central to this sweeping intergenerational tale.


Erased by Anna Malaika Tubbs

  • Image: La Vie en Bleu #0, 2021 by Luciano Cian

  • Designer: Alison Forner

  • Publisher: Flatiron Books
    With a digital work that feels both vibrant and confrontational, this cover reframes the narrative around women erased from history, using modern visuals to challenge inherited silences.


Whether it’s a historic oil painting or a contemporary digital work, the archive serves as both inspiration and intervention, ridging art history with editorial vision to create covers that speak volumes.

This month’s book club picks demonstrate the creative synergy between art, design, and storytelling, underscoring the vital role visual archives play in shaping how we experience literature today.

Explore more inspiring campaigns and collaborations from Bridgeman here

Credits
Add my Credit
SIGN UP FOR OUR NEWSLETTER
More News from Bridgeman Images
ALL THEIR NEWS
Work from Bridgeman Images
ALL THEIR WORK
SUBSCRIBE TO LBB’S newsletter
Enter your email
FOLLOW US
ABOUT US
CONTACT
EDITORIAL TOOLKIT
GDPR GUIDE
HELP & FAQ
PRIVACY & COOKIE POLICY
TERMS & CONDITIONS
NEWSLETTERS
Create your own LBB icons
How it works
Plans & Pricing
LBB’s Global Sponsor
Group745
Language:
English
© 2005-2023 LBB Ltd·Privacy and Cookie Policy·Terms and Conditions
v2.25.1