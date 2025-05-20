TBWA\NZ Promotes Priyanka Patel to Managing Partner

TBWA\NZ is delighted to announce the promotion of Priyanka (Pri) Patel to managing partner, recognising her exceptional leadership, creative drive and client impact since joining the agency.

Previously group business director, Pri has had an incredible impact on her clients and the agency, including successfully overseeing the ANZ account, New Zealand’s largest bank. In her new role, she will continue to deliver world-class partnership to her clients and disruptive work that drives business results alongside broader agency workstreams.



Pri’s promotion reflects the deep trust and admiration she’s earned from the agency’s senior leadership team, clients and colleagues across the business. She has previously been recognised as Campaign Asia's Account Person of the Year (ANZ) in 2022 and her leadership has been instrumental in the creation of award-winning campaigns that combine commercial impact with cultural relevance.

“Pri is one of the most impressive client leaders I have worked with,” said Catherine Harris, CEO of TBWA\NZ.

“She brings an incredible combination of strategic rigour, creative ambition and deep care for her teams and clients. Her promotion is not just well-deserved -- it’s exciting for the future of the agency.”

Shane Bradnick, chief creative officer of TBWA\NZ, added, “She’s the kind of partner every creative wants. Pri gets the work, pushes for better, and creates the kind of momentum that turns good into great. She’s made a massive impact in a short time -- and the best is still to come.”

Commenting on her appointment, Pri said, “Having a shared ambition around the work has always been important to me -- and I’ve absolutely got that here at TBWA. We’ve got an incredible agency team and client partners, who continue to inspire me everyday and I’m super excited for what’s ahead.”

Pri’s promotion is effective immediately.

