TBWA\New Zealand and Eleven PR Claim the Crown at PR Awards Asia-Pacific

TBWA\New Zealand and Eleven PR have claimed top honours at the PR Awards Asia-Pacific 2025 in Hong Kong, winning the coveted Grand Prix alongside three Gold, three Silver and one bronze awards across four standout campaigns and six categories.

The winning work represents a new benchmark in creativity that lives in the real world -- where earned ideas feed into culture and deliver brand and business success. From telco to banking to sport sponsorship, each campaign demonstrated the power of disruptive creativity, deep collaboration, and culturally connected storytelling to drive earned impact, public engagement and commercial impact.

The awarded campaigns included:

• Day One for ANZ x Auckland FC – awarded in Experiential and Best Sponsorship/Partnership.

• Scammers Bloom for ANZ – recognised in Financial Communications.

• Reshaping Rugby: The World’s First TikTok Final for 2degrees – awarded in Sports and Best Sponsorship/Partnership.

• Answer the Call for 2degrees – recognised in Environmental and Corporate Social Responsibility.

Catherine Harris, CEO of TBWA\Group New Zealand, said, “These wins reflect the power of disruptive creative ideas to deliver earned impact and the shared ambition of our incredible Client partners. When you bring creativity, earned media, and cultural insights together, you unlock work that doesn’t just get noticed -- it gets results.

“We’re incredibly proud of the teams behind these campaigns - our joint TBWA\ and Eleven teams, our clients, and our collaborators. That this work has been recognised across so many categories - and with the Grand Prix - is a testament to their talent and hard work.”

The win caps off a period of strong creative momentum and new business wins for TBWA\New Zealand and Eleven PR, as the agencies continue to deliver culturally disruptive campaigns for some of New Zealand’s most ambitious brands.

​See the full winners list here.



TBWA\ New Zealand & Eleven PR full awards list:

• Agency of Excellence - Grand Prix

• Sports: Reshaping Rugby - The World’s First TikTok Final - 2degrees - GOLD

• Financial Communications: Scammers Bloom - ANZ Bank - GOLD

• Best Sponsorship/Partnership: ANZ x AFC Day One - GOLD

• Best Sponsorship/Partnership: Reshaping Rugby: 2degrees - SILVER

• Experiential PR: ANZ x AFC Day One - SILVER

• Environmental: Answer the Call - 2degrees - SILVER

• Corporate Social Responsibility: Answer the Call - 2degrees - BRONZE

