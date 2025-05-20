Taylor Ferguson Joins Rattling Stick for UK Representation

​Taylor Ferguson joins Rattling Stick’s UK roster, bringing fresh fire and fearless storytelling to the forefront.



Taylor has quickly become one of Australia’s most exciting talents. Her directorial debut short Tough premiered at Melbourne International Film Festival and garnered her the Mamoulian Award for Best Director at Sydney International Film Festival, as well as Best Director at Flickerfest International. She then went on to make her TV debut, directing three episodes of Year Of and Episode 4 of Fake, currently on ITVX.



In the commercial world, she’s already built an impressive body of work through Good Oil Films, and was named Emerging Director of the Year at the 2023 AWARD Awards. Her playful, visually rich style and unshakeable wit has marked her as one to watch, as recognised by her Silver award at the 2022 Cannes Young Lions.



Taylor’s path into directing began through acting, with credits including Clickbait, Glitch and Ten Pound Poms, giving her a unique and holistic approach to filmmaking. With a strong drive for performance, she is naturally drawn to creating compelling characters, whether comedy focused or rooted in authenticity.



Her tongue-in-cheek campaign for the Tasmania Tourism board, TasmanAI, cleverly nods to our growing reliance on Artificial Intelligence while celebrating the power of human ideas. Another recent standout is her spot for 2Degrees, which highlights how girls are often discouraged from continuing sport beyond a certain age. Together, these works showcase Ferguson’s storytelling range, balancing comedic instinct with emotional depth and a powerful approach to human storytelling.



With a distinctive voice and an already impressive track record, Taylor Ferguson promises to be a bold addition to the Rattling Stick roster.



“I'm very excited to become a Rattling Stick in the UK. Huge thanks to Eve and Stu for backing a slightly unhinged filmmaker with a soft spot for chaos and character-driven scripts. It’s rare to find a home that champions both bold creative risks and deeply human storytelling - so I feel incredibly lucky to join a roster that does exactly that. Here’s to pushing boundaries and making weird, wonderful work.”



​Stuart Bentham, managing director, says, “Very excited to welcome Tay to the team. She’s seriously talented and, just as importantly, a lovely human too. Can’t wait to see her bring her natural style and comedy chops to the RS creative mix. Let’s ‘ave it!”

See more work from Taylor here.