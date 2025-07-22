Owen Trevor Black Shifts Gears with Lenovo in F1 Campaign

Owen Trevor Black has directed Lenovo’s latest campaign with Formula 1, marking the brand’s fourth consecutive season with the sport. Once again, Lenovo brings every race and every emotion to fans worldwide.

The new spot highlights how Lenovo’s smarter technology draws audiences closer to the action, as steam erupts from ears, glass shatters, and fans combust with excitement whilst the race unfolds. In a sport defined by speed and precision, Owen's vibrant direction brings the drama and showcases how Lenovo’s cutting-edge technology unites Formula 1 fans across the world.

Showing no signs of slowing down, Lenovo’s first collaboration with Owen Trevor Black crosses the finish line in style.

