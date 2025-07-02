Alice Panerai Joins Rattling Stuff in the UK

​Alice Panerai joins Rattling Stuff’s UK roster, bringing a passion for comedy and character-led storytelling to the fold.

After studying fine art at Goldsmiths and working in stop-motion and CGI animation at Aardman, she spent ten years as an agency creative lead, honing her knack for offbeat comedy and lovable characters.

Alice works with actors to draw performances that sit in the realm of the absurd, but feel utterly relatable. Her work is bold and considered, marked by rich visuals, precise casting, and a natural eye for storytelling. With a distinctive voice in the British comedy scene, Bristol-based Alice Panerai promises to be a bold addition to the Rattling Stuff roster.

​Cabell Hopkins, head of Rattling Stuff, said, “I’ve had my eye on Alice for a while, ever since her brilliant piece of work for EU Automation. I really loved the casting and storytelling in that spot. Since then, she has been building a really eye-catching body of work all packed with character, tone and rich visuals. We are thrilled to be representing her at this exciting stage in her directing career”.

Alice Panerai noted about joining, “It’s super exciting to join the roster at Rattling Stuff. They are good humans, and the plan is to make brilliant, funny and beautiful work together. I want to work with people who are creatively engaged, and I know that’s what I’ll get from the team.”

