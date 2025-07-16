Aimée-Lee Xu Hsien Joins Rattling Stick

Acclaimed director Aimée-Lee Xu Hsien has joined the roster at Rattling Stick.

Known for her irreverent, emotionally sharp storytelling and rich visual style, Aimée-Lee has quickly become one of the industry’s most exciting new talents. Her fearless approach blends heart, humour, and a signature visual polish.

Aimée-Lee’s portfolio already includes campaigns for major brands such as Volkswagen, Uber Eats, PayPal, and Maltesers. Her standout spot for MLA taps hilariously into the generational divide between Boomers, gen z, millennials, and gen x with laser-sharp precision. With tongue firmly in cheek, Aimée-Lee brings a genre-blending approach to comedy and drama, wrapped in intricate production design, that feels unmistakably her own.

Aimée-Lee has also written and directed two online comedy series. 'Pleasant Avenue' (2024) saw her nominated for an Australian Directors Guild Award for Best Directing, and her follow up instagram series 'Not Russian Anywhere' (2025) has just been released to huge acclaim. At two-minutes each episode, it packs a mighty punch and elevates the micro-drama genre with cinematic and comedic aplomb.

With her intuitive grasp of performance and bold world-building, Aimée-Lee has proven herself a rare talent and a fierce addition to the Rattling Stick roster.

“I haven’t quite decided whether I’m a Rattler or a Stick, but either way I’m enormously excited to join a company with such a strong lineage of directors. I’m ready to make my mark in the UK with bold work that leaves an impression, and is maybe just a little bit weird. It’s more fun that way,” said Aimée-Lee.

​Stuart Bentham, managing director, said, “Absolutely thrilled and very proud to have Aimés join The Stick. She’s dynamic and hugely talented, and has already produced work of absolutely stand-out quality. We’re very excited to launch Aimée-Lee here in the UK and have her play an important part in Rattling Stick’s ongoing evolution.”

