VLM Becomes West Coast and Texas Rep for Supper Club

Production representation and management company VLM has signed Supper Club to its client roster.

Supper Club is a US-based, director-led production company and content studio under the Alkemy X umbrella, founded in February 2025 by two former Alkemy X executive producers, Jim Huie and Nick Pitcavage.

With a talent-first approach and a collaborative ethos, the company embodies the ‘supper club’ experience, elevating production – not dinner – through a curated process with award-winning directors, producers and creators.

VLM’s owner, Veronica Lombardo, will now rep the production company on the West Coast and in Texas. However, it’s not her first interaction with the Supper Club team, as she’s collaborated with the founders for over six years.

“Having worked with Jim and Nick as intimately as we have,” said Veronica, “we have continued to evolve for the better and strengthen the way we think and approach the industry as a whole. When you represent a company and have the luxury to work with a team who value you and your contribution to their success, while also supporting your actions to achieve that, you’ve won the client lottery.”

“Veronica is key to what we do at Supper Club Pictures,” said Nick. “She’s a true teammate that is always thinking beyond the assignment at hand. Her grasp on the industry is second to none, and we rely on her insights for how we position ourselves for success in the future of commercial filmmaking. “

The Supper Club roster, which Veronica describes as ‘rich with visionaries, creative cinefiles and artists passionate about combining story and play’, includes: Dean Blumberg, Josh Forbes, Benny Nicks, Joe Dixon, Tatjana Green, André Robert Lee, and Johnny Andow. The studio has produced work for the likes of Bud Light, T-Mobile, Teleflora and the AAU.

“Veronica approaches sales the same way that we as filmmakers approach a story,” added Jim, “with thoughtfulness, strategy and an eye for what makes each project special. She’s not just selling talent – she’s championing artists, shaping careers, and making sure the right people are seen by the right partners.“



This news follows VLM's other client additions this year, which include the representation of North American post house Alter Ego and creative production company Not Normal Films on the West Coast and in Texas.