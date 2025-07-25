Veronica Lombardo on the Magic of the Rep

Veronica Lombardo is the visionary behind VLM, a specialised representation and management firm dedicated to elevating live action production and post production companies.

As a trusted manager for her clients across the West Coast and Texas, Veronica is far more than a ‘rep’ – she meticulously oversees the business development and sustained brand visibility of her roster, actively building and cultivating relationships that empower advertising agencies and brands to bring their creative marketing goals to fruition.

Drawing on a career launched in advertising in 2003, and building VLM in 2015, Veronica is renowned for her strategic thinking, unparalleled networking, and genuine client support. Her approach is grounded in an honest, empathetic philosophy, always seeking to understand specific needs and fulfill them with thoughtful, tailored solutions. Ultimately, she believes that creating great work means aligning with great minds to bring marketing visions to life.

Veronica's influence extends to vital industry activism. She's the co-founder and managing director of the Alliance of Independent Representatives (AIR), a trade organisation committed to uniting and elevating reps. She's also the co-founder of Bid for LA, championing solutions for the challenges facing LA's production landscape.

An LA native and first-generation American, Veronica is a curious person of the people, whose street smarts and ability to connect with anyone, at any level, are her superpowers. She champions real talk and constructive challenges, believing that authentic, honest conversations lead to growth and fantastic results, whilst always paving her own path in the industry.

She sat down with LBB to discuss her strategy for meeting new contacts, best networking tips, and why rep work is not for the faint of heart…





LBB> How would you define the work of a rep in 2025?

Veronica> The work of a rep is a never-ending game of uncovering new opportunities for one’s client while also maintaining a touchpoint to those already known or in involvement with. With the rise of the independent agencies, the ever-transforming internal holding company structures, and continued confidence brands see in their own abilities to market themselves, the channels of new business are never-ending.

The work of a rep is demanding, it’s exhaustive, it’s innovative, it’s challenging, it’s exciting, it’s thankless, it’s empowering, it’s two sides of the same coin. It is not for the faint of heart.





LBB> Does a rep 'do sales'? Or is there much more to it than that?

Veronica> Everyone does sales. Or at least, they should be.

The days of a ‘sales rep’ have been over for quite some time. We don’t refer to someone’s agent or manager as their ‘sales agent’ or ‘sales manager’, do we? We hear people refer to them as their ‘team’.

A rep is an extension of your team – an external or internal party or individual who is there to market, open new doors, educate and inform, and find new ‘buyers’ to introduce your company and talent to. In fact, they were brought on to expand your network, which means you must be part of the process (and yes, have a network yourself).

Everyone these days needs to be handling ‘new business’, not just the rep. It’s an all-hands-on-deck time in our industry, and if you are a shop that has the luxury of still working with an old-school model, bravo, I commend you. If you’re an EP, you’re likely also bidding and line producing, and you should also be working in tandem with your reps to maintain relationships you’ve established or have been introduced to on your own.

Once a rep opens a door, whether that be off a meeting, a pitch, or at a party, it’s the company’s responsibility to maintain a touchpoint. Oftentimes, I see companies bring on a rep with high expectations – including to sell – but that mentality just doesn’t cut it any longer.

It’s the network and the networking that you’re seeking in a rep, and the maintenance is the company’s responsibility just as much (if not more) as it is the rep’s. The ‘sell’ ultimately lies on the shoulders of the talent pitching their perspective of a brief.





LBB> How do you feel repping production companies and directors in your market differs from other major markets?

Veronica> As I’ve never worked in another market, it’s hard to say, but from what I gather from my conversations with both my clients, reps-in-law, and reps I have friendships with, it seems the West Coast market is the most competitive. We have always had the more prominent talent and companies, but that, like in the film and TV industry, continues to change.

To be honest, I also am not entirely sure what the future of markets or territories, if we want to use the known term, will be. With decentralisation, which started during the pandemic and continues to this day, and holding companies like Omnicom sharing production teams across its agencies, we may find ourselves viewing reps in specific markets or territories very differently over the next few years.





LBB> What is the difference between a good opportunity and a great opportunity?

Veronica> I guess the question in response to that is, ‘what is an opportunity?’. Is it an opportunity to present one’s work in front of someone whose time is limited? Is it to be invited to a bid or a pitch? Is it to win a job and produce it?

I believe any interaction with a potential ‘buyer’ is a great opportunity because you never know when that interaction will turn into new business and money in your pocket. Some may not find value in the door-opening, promotion, introductions, etc., seeking only an immediate financial ROI, while others understand we are playing the long game here.

Relationships take time. Breaking in takes time. Building trust takes time. So, I guess the answer to this question is, good opportunities lay the foundation, while great opportunities involve chance.





LBB> How do you decide which opportunity is right for which person or entity?

Veronica> I’m a matchmaker at the end of the day. I’m focused on finding the right fit between my clients and the human, agency, brand, etc. who/which may have a need my client can fill. Sometimes it’s a personality choice, while most times it’s based on the work. Excluding when a brief hits my inbox, the majority of my day is strategic thinking and targeting with those two buckets taking centre stage in my day-to-day actions.





LBB> A rep is nothing without their contacts - how do you keep in touch with yours and on top of what kind of opportunities they are currently seeking?

Veronica> This is the magic of a rep. Well, it’s not magic – it’s work, and let’s hope fun work at that!

I’m stating the obvious here, but newsletters, emails, attending events, screenings, in-person meetings, marketing trips, social media – it’s all promotion and outward bound energy.

What has been challenging in the last five years is that much of the in-person has been less available, once again including decentralisation and the rise of the in-house capabilities our ‘buyers’ now have, which is in direct competition with our clients.

So, instead of fighting against the trends and shifts, we have to maintain the inquisitive nature of what we do, which is to understand what they need, what challenges they face, and then go into our sandbox to find the right match. It’s not about us; it’s about them, and the sooner we understand how to communicate that, the sooner we build trust among our buyers who know we won’t steer them wrong.





LBB> What is your strategy for meeting new contacts? Do you have any networking pro tips?

Veronica> You’ll have to pay me for this answer! No, I kid.

Networking is the action or process of interacting with others to exchange information and develop professional or social contacts. (Thank you Gemini!). That can happen in a multitude of ways – in-person or technologically.

My pro tip is simple. Be yourself. Do what feels naturally right in your gut, like you would at a dinner party. Make introductions to your clients based on the basics. Does this feel like a good fit or a smart fit? If so, make it. Maintain it. Nurture it. Eventually, that will lead to a good, great, or grand opportunity you’ll be proud of and your client will give you props for… and of course, a payday too.





LBB> How is the role of a rep evolving as the production landscape evolves itself?

Veronica> I believe that within the next five years, we will see a big shift in the representation game. We will see many move into advisory roles or consulting roles. Some may go in-house, taking the title of an EP, while others with a varied background may find themselves running production arms within brands.

Reps are the conduits, the tastemakers, the people whose inboxes never seem to be without someone asking for advice. The moment reps realise how valuable their experiences, knowledge, and yes, network, makes them, the sooner they will fly to the next mountaintop and continue to evolve with this ever-changing ad game we all continue to sit around the table and invest in.

