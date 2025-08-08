Stuart Shepherd Switches Clems for Cassette, Joins Indie as CCO

Cassette has appointed ex-Clemenger Group executive Stuart Shepherd in a newly created role as chief creative officer.

Stuart has spent the last 10 years with the Clemenger Group, most recently as managing director of specialist B2B agency Redhanded, and before this as executive creative director. He also served as a director of Clemenger PR consultancy Porter Novelli and, before joining Clemenger, was at Noisy Beast.

With more than two decades of experience, Stuart has worked with national and international clients across tourism, agriculture, government, pharmaceutical and healthcare, financial and professional services, and not-for-profit sectors.

Jessica White, Cassette CEO, said, “We’re excited to welcome Stu into the business. His unique blend of business leadership, creative problem-solving, and deep knowledge of marketing strategy will be invaluable for the team and our clients, who have the aspiration to build transformative marketing programs and ultimately deliver sustained growth.”

Stuart said, “The ambition from Jess and the team is infectious, and I’m excited to be stepping into a business that wants to make meaningful impact for its clients that goes beyond the tactical. Cassette has consistently produced great work for a long time, the calibre of which I was surprised to learn about. The business has in some ways flown under the radar for almost 25 years. I like that humility; it says a lot. For me, this role is more about building something than making something. Doing that every day with a great bunch of people, what’s not to get excited about?”

In his new role, Stuart's remit will see him lead Cassette’s national creative services and innovation offering, working closely with the leadership team in championing bold new ways of solving business problems through the lens of better long-term marketing practice.

Jessica continued, “We immediately connected with the shared belief that agencies should exist first and foremost to help our clients’ businesses and teams succeed. I love Stu’s passion for wanting to genuinely solve the business challenge. He is highly entrepreneurial, and that’s the level of ambition we want in the business. It underscores our continued commitment to being creatively courageous and commercially conscious.”

The appointment follows a strong period of growth for Cassette, with recognition from within the industry for both the business and its people. In 2024, Cassette was announced as one of The Australian Financial Review’s Best Places to Work, which celebrates organisations pioneering new ways of working and pushing the boundaries when it comes to better workplace practices.

