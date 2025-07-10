Starpowa Appoints IF. to Power Its TikTok Shop

The partnership will see IF. shape the brand direction and strategic positioning up front, a crucial step to standing out in such a crowded and ever-evolving space. From there, IF. will deliver full 360° support across TikTok Shop strategy, ongoing management, affiliate outreach, content creation, and paid media activation.

TikTok Shop remains one of the fastest‑growing e‑commerce channels in the UK, offering brands a powerful blend of entertainment, community, and easy purchase. IF. will leverage its proven track record with brands on the platform to craft a shopfront and content designed to convert TikTok’s highly engaged audience into loyal Starpowa customers.

“The opportunity on TikTok Shop is huge,” said Myke Hamilton, director of client services at IF.

“With Starpowa’s strong brand recognition and wide product range, now is the perfect moment to activate on the platform. We can’t wait to tell their brand story on TikTok and drive instant conversion and build further brand awareness.”

Starpowa’s colourful, vegan‑friendly gummies have developed a strong following across the UK’s health‑and‑wellness community, selling through Holland & Barratt and their own website, with products spanning beauty, immunity and daily wellbeing. Moving onto TikTok Shop will enable the brand to tap directly into a wider customer base through harnessing IF.’s expertise in community‑led storytelling and creator partnerships.

Mark Alpen, marketing director at Starpowa, added, “We have ambitious growth plans at Starpowa, and with the strength of our product and brand, we’re confident that TikTok Shop is the right platform to take us to the next level. We’re excited to work with IF., whose proven track record and expertise make them the perfect partner to help us make that leap."