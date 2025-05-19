Sprite Blends Iconic Flavours for Beverage Innovation This Summer

Sprite is once again setting the standard for market innovation with the introduction of Sprite + Tea, a limited-time offering that combines its iconic lemon-lime taste with the soothing essence of tea available in the following SKUs:

- Sprite + Tea Full Sugar: 12 x 355 mL, 500 mL

- Sprite + Tea Zero Sugar: 12pk 355 mL

This latest product showcases Sprite’s ability to anticipate and activate against consumer trends, maintaining their competitive edge in the category.

Sprite's latest offering is inspired by the viral trend of combining Sprite with tea bags, a testament to the brand’s keen focus on identifying and leveraging consumer behaviours and preferences.

By consistently launching LTOs, such as Sprite Chill, Sprite maintains consumer excitement and engagement, reinforcing its position as a leading innovator in the beverage industry.

Through Sprite + Tea and other LTOs, Sprite not only introduces bold new flavours but also strengthens its relationship with consumers by aligning products with current trends and interests, including Zero Sugar options.

