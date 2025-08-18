Corona Celebrates 100 Years of ‘This Is Living’ Lifestyle

In 2025, Corona proudly celebrated its 100th anniversary — a remarkable milestone for the iconic brand that had long been synonymous with the beach and a lifestyle rooted in nature and relaxation.

For a century, Corona has embodied the 'This is Living' spirit, inspiring people to disconnect from their daily routines and reconnect with nature and each other. As part of its Corona 100 platform, the brand is unveiling '100 Years of Living,' a new campaign and film that features real people — most near or beyond 100 years old — centred around a heartfelt poem dedicated to those who call nature home.

Created in partnership with creative agency We Believers, the full '100 Years of Living' 360° campaign will launch globally across television, digital, social, print, radio, and out-of-home platforms.

The campaign film spotlights real people who embody the Corona mantra and lifestyle, including:

María Eugenia, an 88-year-old swimmer from Mexico

Ramiro, a 103-year-old horseback rider from Costa Rica

Pochi, a 94-year-old photographer and actress from Argentina

“This new ‘100 Years of Living’ campaign, launched in the year of our centennial, is a powerful expression of ‘The Corona Way’ — a life rooted in nature, relaxation, and time well spent outdoors,” said Richard Oppy, global president, Premium Co. at AB InBev, brewer of Corona. “With this film, we’re proud to honour those who have embraced this way of life for decades. Their stories inspire millions around the world who feel most at home in nature, with a Corona in hand.”

