Jay Baruchel Helps OLG Turn Ontario into Wintario for 50th Anniversary

To celebrate its 50th anniversary, OLG has launched the Welcome to Wintario campaign as a thank you to their players while leveraging the brand’s distinctive heritage.



The campaign kicked off with a launch video featuring Jay Baruchel and his co-host Jonathan Langdon welcoming Ontarians to 'Wintario'. Wintario was also the name of OLG’s first lottery game, launched in 1975, with a live draw that was broadcast in communities across the province. Wintario represented a unique blend of community engagement, entertainment, and meaningful contributions to local initiatives. The overarching tone of the new campaign includes a nod to the past, with variety show elements in both set design and wardrobe as the hosts, clad in tuxedos, introduce more ways to win and thank players for playing with OLG over the past 50 years. Faye Dance, Wintario’s original host of the travelling broadcast show, is also featured with a cameo.

“Many people don't realise 100% of OLG's profits are reinvested in Ontario, with approximately $62 billion benefiting communities since 1975,” said Maxine Chapman, VP brand and marketing officer at OLG. “OLG’s ability to give back to communities is only possible thanks to our players, so we wanted to use this opportunity to recognise and celebrate them by giving them even more ways to win.”

Following the initial launch, the brand has kicked off a $1 million dollar contest this week with Jay shedding his tuxedo for a jacket featuring QR codes that link to the contest entry page. Campaign executions feature Jay and the QR code jacket and are scannable so that Ontarians 18 and over can easily be directed to the contest website and enter for a chance to win $1 million dollars. In addition, fifty prizes of $1,000 are also available to be won and the contest is free to enter! For more information, including contest rules, visit here. Contest ends October 19th, 2025.

To further help spread the winning feeling, the campaign features community activations across Ontario during the summer months, featuring a larger-than-life board game experience created by Momentum Worldwide, Toronto. The Welcome to Wintario activation brings a new twist to nostalgic play along with great prizes. Through the experience, players are immersed in a world of wins and every move in the game showcases how playing with OLG helps power real impact in Ontario communities. In addition, OLG is donating $10,000 to a charity in each activation community bringing alive the true essence of 'a win for you and a win for your community’.

As part of an integrated media strategy supported by Weber Shandwick, the team tapped Faye Dance to help take media on a trip down memory lane. As the Welcome to Wintario activation tours the province, influencer partners are sharing the experience (and the winning feeling) on social channels, and local content creators and iconic Ontarians are invited to join the celebration with anniversary loot bags full of limited-edition retro Wintario gear.



The campaign was developed by BBDO Canada and is being promoted via TV, social, digital and OOH. Media was handled by EssenceMediacom, Experiential by Momentum Worldwide Toronto and PR by Weber Shandwick.

