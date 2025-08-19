senckađ
Group745
Group745
Group745
Group745
Group745
Group745
EDITION
Global
USA
UK
AUNZ
CANADA
IRELAND
FRANCE
GERMANY
ASIA
EUROPE
LATAM
MEA
Edition : InternationalLanguage : English
HOME
NEWS
CREATIVE LIBRARY
IMMORTAL AWARDS
MEMBER COMPANIES
PEOPLE
JOBS
How LBB WorksPlans & PricingEditorial Toolkit
editionRectangle
news
Hires, Wins & Business in association withLBB Reel Builder
Group745

Coca-Cola Names Andy Buckingham General Manager, Canada

19/08/2025
41
Share
Most recently, Andy Buckingham led Coca-Cola’s Middle East franchise operations, achieving three consecutive years of double-digit growth, opening Coca-Cola’s first office in Riyadh, and repositioning Iraq as a key growth market

Coca-Cola has named Andy Buckingham as general manager, Canada.

Andy’s leadership will focus on enhancing Coca-Cola’s franchise system in Canada, building capabilities to drive sustained growth, fostering strong partnership with Coke Canada Bottling Ltd., and developing future leaders to ensure long-term success. This will reinforce the consistent value Coca-Cola delivers to grocery and retail partners while driving shared success across the business.

With over 20 years of international leadership experience in marketing, commercial strategy, and franchise operations, Andy has held senior roles with Coca-Cola across Latin America, Asia, Europe, and the US, including vice president of commercial leadership – US operations.

Most recently, he led Coca-Cola’s Middle East franchise operations, achieving three consecutive years of double-digit growth, opening Coca-Cola’s first office in Riyadh, and repositioning Iraq as a key growth market.

He’s steered high-impact global campaigns, leveraging major events like the Olympics to foster community, grow market share and build brand love.

"I’m incredibly excited to join Coca-Cola Canada and collaborate with local partners to create sustainable growth and drive meaningful value across the Canadian market. This is an incredible opportunity to connect with vibrant Canadian communities and help build a future that’s truly refreshing for all," said Andy.

Credits
Add my Credit
SIGN UP FOR OUR NEWSLETTER
More News from Weber Shandwick - Toronto
ALL THEIR NEWS
Work from Weber Shandwick - Toronto
Welcome to Wintario
OLG
19/08/2025
100 Years Poem
Corona
18/08/2025
ALL THEIR WORK
SUBSCRIBE TO LBB’S newsletter
Enter your email
FOLLOW US
Our Products
About Us
Contact
Editorial Toolkit
GDPR Guide
Help & FAQ
Privacy & Cookie Policy
Terms & Conditions
Newsletters
Create your own LBB icons
How it works
Plans & Pricing
LBB’s Global Sponsor
Group745
Language:
English
© 2005-2023 LBB Ltd·Privacy and Cookie Policy·Terms and Conditions
v2.25.1