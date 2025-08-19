Coca-Cola Names Andy Buckingham General Manager, Canada

Coca-Cola has named Andy Buckingham as general manager, Canada.

Andy’s leadership will focus on enhancing Coca-Cola’s franchise system in Canada, building capabilities to drive sustained growth, fostering strong partnership with Coke Canada Bottling Ltd., and developing future leaders to ensure long-term success. This will reinforce the consistent value Coca-Cola delivers to grocery and retail partners while driving shared success across the business.

With over 20 years of international leadership experience in marketing, commercial strategy, and franchise operations, Andy has held senior roles with Coca-Cola across Latin America, Asia, Europe, and the US, including vice president of commercial leadership – US operations.

Most recently, he led Coca-Cola’s Middle East franchise operations, achieving three consecutive years of double-digit growth, opening Coca-Cola’s first office in Riyadh, and repositioning Iraq as a key growth market.

He’s steered high-impact global campaigns, leveraging major events like the Olympics to foster community, grow market share and build brand love.

"I’m incredibly excited to join Coca-Cola Canada and collaborate with local partners to create sustainable growth and drive meaningful value across the Canadian market. This is an incredible opportunity to connect with vibrant Canadian communities and help build a future that’s truly refreshing for all," said Andy.

