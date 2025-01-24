Sober and Social: No.8 Hosts First Dry January Networking Event

Last night, London's renowned creative studio, No.8, opened its doors for a special Dry January event, offering a refreshing take on industry networking. Eschewing the usual boozy backdrop, the "Sober & Social" evening provided a vibrant and welcoming space for professionals to connect and socialise without the pressure of alcohol. The event saw a diverse mix of attendees from advertising agencies, production companies and post-production facilities, all enjoying an evening of conversation, connection, and carefully crafted non-alcoholic drinks.

"We wanted to create a space where people could genuinely connect without the expectation of drinking," shared Barny Wright, MD of No.8. "Networking events are a crucial part of our industry, but they often revolve around alcohol, which can be exclusionary for some. We believe that fostering genuine connections is more important than adhering to traditional formats. By offering a relaxed, alcohol-free environment, we hoped to encourage more meaningful interactions and provide a comfortable setting for everyone."

The atmosphere was buzzing with positive energy as attendees chatted freely, forging new connections and strengthening existing ones. The No.8 team crafted a range of non-alcoholic cocktails, proving that socialising doesn't require compromising on taste or enjoyment. The success of the "Sober & Social" event highlights a growing desire for more inclusive and mindful networking opportunities within the creative industry, paving the way for future events that prioritise connection and well-being.