senckađ
Group745
Group745
Group745
Group745
Group745
Group745
EDITION
Global
USA
UK
AUNZ
CANADA
IRELAND
FRANCE
GERMANY
ASIA
EUROPE
LATAM
MEA
Edition : InternationalLanguage : English
HOME
NEWS
CREATIVE LIBRARY
IMMORTAL AWARDS
MEMBER COMPANIES
PEOPLE
JOBS
How LBB WorksPlans & PricingEditorial Toolkit
editionRectangle
news
Awards and Events in association withAwards & Events
Group745

Sober and Social: No.8 Hosts First Dry January Networking Event

24/01/2025
358
Share
No.8 opened its doors for a special Dry January event, offering a refreshing take on industry networking

Last night, London's renowned creative studio, No.8, opened its doors for a special Dry January event, offering a refreshing take on industry networking. Eschewing the usual boozy backdrop, the "Sober & Social" evening provided a vibrant and welcoming space for professionals to connect and socialise without the pressure of alcohol. The event saw a diverse mix of attendees from advertising agencies, production companies and post-production facilities, all enjoying an evening of conversation, connection, and carefully crafted non-alcoholic drinks.

"We wanted to create a space where people could genuinely connect without the expectation of drinking," shared Barny Wright, MD of No.8. "Networking events are a crucial part of our industry, but they often revolve around alcohol, which can be exclusionary for some. We believe that fostering genuine connections is more important than adhering to traditional formats. By offering a relaxed, alcohol-free environment, we hoped to encourage more meaningful interactions and provide a comfortable setting for everyone."

The atmosphere was buzzing with positive energy as attendees chatted freely, forging new connections and strengthening existing ones. The No.8 team crafted a range of non-alcoholic cocktails, proving that socialising doesn't require compromising on taste or enjoyment. The success of the "Sober & Social" event highlights a growing desire for more inclusive and mindful networking opportunities within the creative industry, paving the way for future events that prioritise connection and well-being.

Credits
Add my Credit
SIGN UP FOR OUR NEWSLETTER
More News from No.8ldn
ALL THEIR NEWS
Work from No.8ldn
Coffee Bags Bothy
Taylors of Harrogate
12/06/2025
Coffee Bags Campfire
Taylors of Harrogate
12/06/2025
Real Love in Every Drop
Robinsons
02/06/2025
ALL THEIR WORK
SUBSCRIBE TO LBB’S newsletter
Enter your email
FOLLOW US
ABOUT US
CONTACT
EDITORIAL TOOLKIT
GDPR GUIDE
HELP & FAQ
PRIVACY & COOKIE POLICY
TERMS & CONDITIONS
NEWSLETTERS
Create your own LBB icons
How it works
Plans & Pricing
LBB’s Global Sponsor
Group745
Language:
English
© 2005-2023 LBB Ltd·Privacy and Cookie Policy·Terms and Conditions
v2.25.1