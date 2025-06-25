senckađ
Barclays Serves up Cinematic Wimbledon Campaign Starring Frances Tiafoe

25/06/2025
In its first work with new agency VCCP, Barclays' 'Moments That Matter' campaign spotlights the power of partnership on Centre Court and beyond through a striking mid-rally freeze that reflects how support defines pivotal moments

Barclays, official banking partner of The Championships, Wimbledon, has unveiled a powerful new integrated campaign starring tennis icon and Barclays ambassador Frances Tiafoe. Created by Barclays’ newly appointed global creative agency of record VCCP, Moments That Matter, dramatises the pivotal role of support that the right partner plays - both on Centre Court, in life and in business.

Titled Moments That Matter, the 30” campaign film drops viewers into the electrifying stillness of match point. Time freezes mid-rally as Tiafoe steadies himself to serve. Behind him, his coach - and metaphorically, Barclays - stand in support. One small nod of encouragement acts as the release of tension in a striking visual analogy for the moments when anything feels possible with the right partner behind you.

The campaign is brought to life in a visually arresting way by acclaimed Academy Films director Billy Boyd-Cape, in collaboration with VCCP’s global content studio, Girl&Bear.
This new work marks the first campaign developed by VCCP since their appointment earlier this year as Barclays’ global creative agency of record. The partnership reflects a shared philosophy of bold creativity and storytelling that connects authentically with audiences.

Simon Groves, global managing director of brand, creative and media at Barclays, said, “it’s in the moments that matter where the right support makes the biggest difference. Whether it’s a coach courtside or a financial partner in your corner, this campaign celebrates what can be achieved with the right partner supporting you. We’re proud to be that partner for our customers and clients, and to bring that message to life through our partnership with The Championships, Wimbledon.”

Chris Birch and Jonny Parker, chief creative officers at VCCP, added, “We wanted to capture the way time stretches in those big moments - when one serve or one decision could change everything. Sport delivers those moments in technicolour, and Wimbledon is the cultural high point of the summer. Everyone recognises the feeling of time freezing in a big moment - whether you’re on Centre Court or just facing a make-or-break moment in your own life. It’s cinematic and grounded in truth. With nearly as much drama as Wimbledon itself.”

The campaign was creatively led by VCCP’s Liam Wilson, creative director, with Tom Dyson and Lance Boreham as copywriter and art director respectively.

Moments That Matter launches today across TV, VOD, OOH and press in the UK and US, with support from M&C Saatchi. Media planning and buying was handled by OMD.

Credits
