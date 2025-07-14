Smith’s Chips Sends Influencer To Potato Farm With ‘Paddock to Packet’

Smith’s is going tractor-first back to its roots (literally) with Smiths Presents Paddock to Packet, a new creator-led content series that takes Australia’s favourite chips back to where it all started: the farm.

Produced in partnership with VaynerMedia, the six-part series blends Australian farming pride, humour, and a surprising amount of potato wisdom to win over the tastebuds (and hearts) of a new generation of consumers -- Gen Z.

Just launched this July, the series follows well-known internet personality Luisa Dal Din as she swaps city life for soil, thanks to an influencer gig her agent booked on a real Smith’s potato farm. What starts as content creation quickly spirals into a feel-good journey to uncover how their signature chips are grown. As she uncovers the magic of Aussie-grown potatoes and maybe even her destiny, she’s led along the journey by none other than the beloved alien from the potato planet, Gobbledok.

“We proudly partner with Aussie farmers, and we wanted to showcase this to Gen Z by tapping into the love for #FarmTok,” said Tania Ye, brand manager -- Smith’s at PepsiCo.

“Pairing together platform-native humour and our nostalgic snack icon, the Gobbledok, we want to turn farm-to-bag content into full-fledged entertainment.”

Leaning into the rising #FarmTok subculture, where Gen Z has been unexpectedly hooked on wholesome content about agriculture and rural life, Paddock to Packet combines educational storytelling with creator-led humour, a dash of nostalgia, and a healthy dose of Aussie chaos. It takes younger audiences behind the scenes — from paddock to packet — in a way they’ll actually want to watch. To bring the series to life even further, Gobbledok has taken over Smith’s social channels with their own reactions, commentary and signature mischief.

The campaign tackles a longstanding challenge: How can a legacy brand stay relevant to a generation that has grown up on creator content, trends and scrolls? Smith’s has long been one of Australia’s most beloved snack brands, but needed to show up where Gen Z is and in how they consume content to spark fresh love.

“It was fun to create some social-first entertainment for an iconic Aussie brand like Smith's,” said Denny Handlin, executive creative director, Australia at VaynerMedia APAC.

“Yes, joy is a simple recipe, we just added some Aussie farm pride, unhinged TikTok energy, and nostalgic characters… and it works.”

Paddock to Packet gives a household brand new legs with Luisa’s internet-native charm and Smith’s wholesome brand DNA, showing that even classic snacks can retell their story for a new generation.

