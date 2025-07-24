Mountain Dew and PYRA Collaboration a “Visual Handshake” of Style and Functionality

Mountain Dew’s recently launched ‘Dew Drip’, a collaboration with Australian streetwear label PYRA and VaynerMedia, is a limited-edition, gorpcore-inspired fashion collection.

The high-performance outdoor gear -- including waterproof puffer jackets, antimicrobial balaclavas, and cargo shorts -- is designed to merge the brand’s bold energy with functional streetwear.

Infused with Mountain Dew’s signature neon green and camo detailing, the range challenges the typically muted gorpcore aesthetic, embracing a loud, adventurous style to resonate with Gen Z.

Speaking to LBB, executive creative director at VaynerMedia Australia, Denny Handlin, says the campaign’s biggest challenge was balancing these contrasting styles, ensuring neither overshadowed the other while maintaining functionality.

Denny also reveals how the teams’ co-created logo acted as a "visual handshake", blending Mountain Dew’s vibrancy with PYRA’s minimalist precision.





LBB> What was the most unexpected challenge in merging a beverage brand like Mountain Dew with Gorpcore fashion, known for its muted and utilitarian vibe?

Denny> The biggest challenge was bringing two worlds together that speak very different visual languages. Gorpcore is known for its restrained, earthy tones and tech specs. Dew is loud, bold, and chaotic in the best way possible. The trick was to find the point where both identities could coexist without one overpowering the other.





LBB> How did you balance functionality and design – particularly when it came to deciding the level of involvement of different teams?

Denny> We knew it couldn’t just be a logo slap. That’s why we brought PYRA in as a true co-creator. Their technical credibility and understanding of outdoor performance made them the perfect partner. But it was very much a triangle. Dew brought the boldness, PYRA brought the craft, and VaynerMedia brought the cultural glue to hold it all together.





LBB> How did you approach collaborating with PYRA to ensure both brands’ identities were equally represented without clashing?

Denny> We didn’t want PYRA to just ‘do Dew’ and stamp the brand colours on their gear. Our goal was to treat this as a true partnership. We worked closely with PYRA’s team, especially on the co-branded logo lockup.

It became the visual handshake between two brands. We got Dew’s energy and irreverence, and PYRA’s minimalist precision. That showed up in the final product with gear that feels functional and fun.





LBB> Was it a straightforward decision to use the Mountain Dew brand colours in the PYRA design, or did that come later?

Denny> Volt green was always going to be in the mix. But instead of saturating every piece, our goal was to apply it with intention. We contrasted trims, zipper tapes, and labels.

Ultimately, subverting gorpcore’s minimalism without completely steamrolling it. That tension became the core of the look.





LBB> Gorpcore has roots in outdoor performance -- did you test the gear in real adventure scenarios, or was the focus more on aesthetic and cultural impact?

Denny> Both, actually. We originally piloted a version of the idea by creating a pair of Jorts (jean shorts), and the Dew community went wild for it. Armed with that real-world research, we fully committed to the Gorpcore idea.

From a production point of view, we collaborated with PYRA to ensure the pieces could withstand the elements, whether you’re wearing them in the city or bush-bashing on the weekend. Creatively, we made sure the campaign wasn’t just shot in a studio.

We had talent hiking, sweating, slipping, and laughing in the gear. So yeah, it passed the adventure test, and the TikTok test too.





LBB> What’s the most unconventional detail in the collection that embodies Mountain Dew’s irreverent spirit?

Denny> For me, it’s the antimicrobial balaclava. It’s weird. It’s functional. It’s Dew. We loved the idea of taking a hyper-technical, almost niche outdoor item and turning it into a fashion flex. But still keeping the tech specs legitimate.





LBB> Beyond social media, are there any guerrilla activities planned to bring Dew Drip into the wild (literally or figuratively)?

Denny> Let’s just say we’re not limiting ourselves to billboards and boosted posts.





LBB> This social-led campaign for a major brand is similar to VaynerMedia’s recent work for Smith’s. Is it safe to say this will be the kind of work your agency is an industry leader in?

Denny> Definitely. We’re building a portfolio of work that doesn’t just show up in culture; it helps shape it. We do this by treating social as an insights engine, not just a distribution channel. We listen first and build ideas that are native to where people actually are. It’s modern marketing in action.