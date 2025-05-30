Mountain Dew Parody Spot Turns Exhausted Millennial Dads Into Heroes

Entropico comedy directors Paxi and Cem have reunited with VaynerMedia and Mountain Dew to follow up last year’s faux movie trailer collaboration, with an unhinged new launch film for Mountain Dew Berry Spark, and invites tired parents everywhere to feel the magic of turbo parenting TODAY!

The new ‘Do the Dew’ spot stars actor Danny Kim as a frazzled parent seeking energy to escape his endless cycle of wiping things and questioning his life choices.

Backed by research showing that 48% of millennial parents actively seek out family-friendly adventure experiences, the campaign speaks to a generation rejecting the buttoned-up parenting norms they were raised with.

It was also important for the campaign to catch attention and cut-through right off the bat.

“Millennial parents aren’t just raising Gen Alpha, they’re desperately trying to keep up with them,” said Rachel Siu, brand manager at Mountain Dew. “Berry Spark is our tongue-in-cheek answer to the chaos; an energetic pick-me-up for parents who are performing at their absolute limit, every single day.”

For Lehi Curtis and Charlotte Meldrum-Hanna, senior creative duo at VaynerMedia, this felt like a brave way to connect with Aussies on the 'Do the Dew' platform.

“This wasn’t about talking to parents, it was about screaming into the void with them," they said. "Millennial parents know chaos and Berry Spark is a tribute to that shared exhaustion. It's a high-octane turbo-mercial born from podcast-length sleep intervals and late night broadcast nostalgia.”

To match that energy and bring the campaign to life in all its wild glory, the brand turned to Paxi & Cem, the comedy directors fresh off the back of directing Intuit Quickbook's recent ‘Re-review’ campaign.

“We’ve always been fans of OTT infomercials,” said Paxi. “Vayner and Mountain Dew let us go wild; we could have made five ads from the rushes. Danny Kim trusted that something funny was going to come from him jumping around in front of a green screen and the computer didn’t crash too often while exporting! Overall great experience 9.4/10!"

The result? Unexpected and extremely rewatchable, the spot doubles down on the Dew’s unique tone of voice and position within its category, making strong use of the Internet-y comedy and embracing the wild chaos of its meme-savvy audience.

“It’s always great when the agency, clients and directors are completely in tune with what the vision needs to be to make something unique,” said Kyle Blanshard, executive producer, Entropico. “Paxi and Cem definitely delivered something unique!”

The campaign can be seen across TikTok and Meta, with a rollout of additional content-style infomercials dropping over the coming weeks.

