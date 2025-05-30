senckađ
Group745
Group745
Group745
Group745
Group745
Group745
EDITION
Global
USA
UK
AUNZ
CANADA
IRELAND
FRANCE
GERMANY
ASIA
EUROPE
LATAM
MEA
Edition : InternationalLanguage : English
HOME
NEWS
CREATIVE LIBRARY
IMMORTAL AWARDS
MEMBER COMPANIES
PEOPLE
JOBS
How LBB WorksPlans & PricingEditorial Toolkit
editionRectangle
news
Creative in association withGear Seven
Group745

Mountain Dew Parody Spot Turns Exhausted Millennial Dads Into Heroes

30/05/2025
184
Share
Targeting sleep-deprived parents, the Entropico and VaynerMedia campaign flips parenting fatigue into a high-energy infomercial parody

Entropico comedy directors Paxi and Cem have reunited with VaynerMedia and Mountain Dew to follow up last year’s faux movie trailer collaboration, with an unhinged new launch film for Mountain Dew Berry Spark, and invites tired parents everywhere to feel the magic of turbo parenting TODAY!

The new ‘Do the Dew’ spot stars actor Danny Kim as a frazzled parent seeking energy to escape his endless cycle of wiping things and questioning his life choices.

Backed by research showing that 48% of millennial parents actively seek out family-friendly adventure experiences, the campaign speaks to a generation rejecting the buttoned-up parenting norms they were raised with.

It was also important for the campaign to catch attention and cut-through right off the bat.

“Millennial parents aren’t just raising Gen Alpha, they’re desperately trying to keep up with them,” said Rachel Siu, brand manager at Mountain Dew. “Berry Spark is our tongue-in-cheek answer to the chaos; an energetic pick-me-up for parents who are performing at their absolute limit, every single day.”

For Lehi Curtis and Charlotte Meldrum-Hanna, senior creative duo at VaynerMedia, this felt like a brave way to connect with Aussies on the 'Do the Dew' platform.

“This wasn’t about talking to parents, it was about screaming into the void with them," they said. "Millennial parents know chaos and Berry Spark is a tribute to that shared exhaustion. It's a high-octane turbo-mercial born from podcast-length sleep intervals and late night broadcast nostalgia.”

To match that energy and bring the campaign to life in all its wild glory, the brand turned to Paxi & Cem, the comedy directors fresh off the back of directing Intuit Quickbook's recent ‘Re-review’ campaign.

“We’ve always been fans of OTT infomercials,” said Paxi. “Vayner and Mountain Dew let us go wild; we could have made five ads from the rushes. Danny Kim trusted that something funny was going to come from him jumping around in front of a green screen and the computer didn’t crash too often while exporting! Overall great experience 9.4/10!"

The result? Unexpected and extremely rewatchable, the spot doubles down on the Dew’s unique tone of voice and position within its category, making strong use of the Internet-y comedy and embracing the wild chaos of its meme-savvy audience.

“It’s always great when the agency, clients and directors are completely in tune with what the vision needs to be to make something unique,” said Kyle Blanshard, executive producer, Entropico. “Paxi and Cem definitely delivered something unique!”

The campaign can be seen across TikTok and Meta, with a rollout of additional content-style infomercials dropping over the coming weeks.

Credits
Add my Credit
SIGN UP FOR OUR NEWSLETTER
More News from Entropico Sydney
ALL THEIR NEWS
Work from Entropico Sydney
Do The Dew
Mountain Dew
30/05/2025
"The Analog Horror Project"
Youtube Create
29/10/2024
triple j Sonic Rebrand
triple J
01/10/2024
ALL THEIR WORK
SUBSCRIBE TO LBB’S newsletter
Enter your email
FOLLOW US
ABOUT US
CONTACT
EDITORIAL TOOLKIT
GDPR GUIDE
HELP & FAQ
PRIVACY & COOKIE POLICY
TERMS & CONDITIONS
NEWSLETTERS
Create your own LBB icons
How it works
Plans & Pricing
LBB’s Global Sponsor
Group745
Language:
English
© 2005-2023 LBB Ltd·Privacy and Cookie Policy·Terms and Conditions
v2.25.1