Mountain Dew Drops Dew Drip, "Gorpcore-Inspired" Streetwear

Mountain Dew goes full-send into fashion with Dew Drip, a limited-edition Gorpcore-inspired capsule co-created with Aussie street-meets-outdoor label PYRA, via VaynerMedia Australia.

Born from a shared love of the wild, the rugged, and the adventurous, Dew Drip fuses Mountain Dew’s bold energy with PYRA’s technical edge, resulting in gear made not just for the trail, but for turning heads on it.

The idea behind Dew Drip started with a simple question: What happens when a bold beverage brand collides with a fashion trend built on utility and restraint?

With Gorpcore’s rise from niche aesthetic to streetwear staple, VaynerMedia saw an opportunity to bring energy and irreverence to a space known for muted palettes and serious specs.

Denny Handlin, executive creative director at VaynerMedia Australia, said, “Gorpcore is having a huge moment but often feels muted or minimalist.

“We wanted to bring something that speaks to Gen Z’s style code: bold, functional, and fashion-aware. Dew Drip adds flavour to technical wear from a brand that’s never been afraid to have fun or create culture.”

The collection is loud, functional, and laced with attitude. Think waterproof puffer jackets, antimicrobial balaclavas, cargo shorts, and vests, all infused with volt green highlights, camo details, and an unmistakable Dew twist.

PYRA founder Sam Moore said, "At PYRA, pushing boundaries is the ethos -- in design, performance, and inspiring more people to move outdoors. This same spirit fuels this collaboration: a shared love of nature, energy, and exploration.”

Denny added, "It’s proof that Dew doesn’t just belong on shelves; it belongs in culture. Whether it’s fashion, gaming, or the outdoors, Dew speaks the language of its people. Dew Drip is just the latest way we’re showing up in unexpected ways, and still feeling right at home.”

Rachel Siu, brand manager at Mountain Dew, said, “Unleashing the spirit of adventure is at the core of what Mountain Dew stands for. With Dew Drip, we wanted to create the gear for that mission, but do it in a way that’s on-tone, culturally chaotic, and built for our audience.”

Karen Coleman, country manager, VaynerMedia Australia, said, “Some matches just work. PYRA’s outdoor grit and street sensibility meet Mountain Dew’s bold energy head-on, and it clicked from day one. We’re proud to be both matchmaker and co-creator on this drop.”

The launch is supported by a full social rollout across TikTok, Instagram and Meta, with additional content drops and Easter egg activations still to come.

