Smelly Lunch Stories and Urban List Launch DEI Research

Following the much-celebrated launch of Smelly Lunch Stories in October last year, the not-for profit initiative is back and this time, it’s asking the industry to do some of the talking.

In partnership with founding partner Urban List, Smelly Lunch Stories today launches its first piece of industry research: a short, sharp DEI survey designed to take the pulse of where the industry really stands when it comes to diversity, equity and inclusion.

The survey, which takes just a few minutes to complete, is open to people of all levels and backgrounds across the advertising, media, and marketing industry, not just those from underrepresented groups. From junior talent to senior leaders, it invites honest, lived perspectives that go beyond policy and rhetoric. The insights will help shape the upcoming Smelly Lunch Stories panel event and guide future programming and advocacy efforts aimed at improving cultural diversity in leadership.

Born from the realisation that too many ethnically diverse voices were missing from decision-making tables, Smelly Lunch Stories exists to challenge the status quo and elevate new perspectives, starting with honest, unfiltered conversations and now, data-driven insights.

Since its inception, Smelly Lunch Stories has heard powerful stories that reveal both progress and persistent pain points across the industry. These stories have made one thing clear: meaningful change starts with understanding. By pairing lived experience with data, this research aims to shed light on the hidden barriers that ethnically diverse talent continue to face, and to focus collective efforts where they matter most.

“If we don’t measure it, we can’t fix it,” say Smelly Lunch Stories founders Graham Alvarez Jarratt, An Le, Michelle Miroforidis, and Linda Fagerlund.

“This survey helps us move beyond anecdotal evidence to build a clearer, data-led picture of how inclusive our industry truly feels today, and what needs to change.”

Urban List, Smelly Lunch Stories’ founding partner, is proud to support this next phase.

“Creating lasting change requires more than stories, it needs evidence, accountability and momentum,” said Urban List chief commercial officer, Jacqui La’Brooy. “We’re honoured to help bring this research to life.”

This is a call to the entire industry to take five minutes, share their experience, and help create a more inclusive future.

​Take the survey here; it only takes a few minutes, but could help shape the future of the industry.

