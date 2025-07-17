senckađ
Smelly Lunch Stories Panel To Address Future of DEI

17/07/2025
Themed 'Navigating the Stink', the event will include a panel discussion featuring Christina Aventi, Eugene Healy, and Mark Echo, moderated by Linda Fagerlund

Following its debut sell-out launch event last year, Smelly Lunch Stories is back with that takes aim at the uncomfortable truth behind DEI progress.

The upcoming lunch and panel event will unpack a key finding from Smelly Lunch Stories’ first DEI survey, launched in partnership with Urban List: one in three people in the industry have “felt overlooked for roles, promotions, and projects due to their background.” Through an honest panel discussion, Smelly Lunch Stories will explore why and dive into the bigger questions shaping the future of DEI.

Smelly Lunch Stories is a series of events designed to spark conversation, build community and increase the representation of culturally diverse talent in executive leadership across Australia’s marketing, advertising and media industry.

Themed 'Navigating the Stink', the event will take place on Thursday August 7th at the Ace Hotel Sydney. It will bring together leading voices to unpack why almost half of the industry feel they’ve had to downplay their cultural background at work to ‘fit in’.The event is proudly supported by founding partner Urban List, with Ideally joining as a new sponsor.

The panel will feature Christina Aventi, chief strategy officer at BMF and Gruen Panelist; Eugene Healy, independent brand strategy consultant, educator and creator; and Mark Echo, executive manager of channel, performance and effectiveness at IAG; with Smelly Lunch Stories co-founder and chief strategy officer at Mediahub ANZ Linda Fagerlund moderating.

Through warm and open conversation, the panel will delve into the industry’s stalling progress, its impact on everyday experiences, and where we go from here; all while sharing their own personal Smelly Lunch Stories.

When asked what people wanted from the next Smelly Lunch Stories event, more than two- thirds of respondents said “honest conversations”. This upcoming event promises to be just that, inviting those of all backgrounds and levels to the table. Come hungry, tickets include a Smelly Lunch Stories-inspired canapé menu curated by Ace Hotel Sydney and a drinks package.

Tickets are on sale now, buy your tickets here. Seats are limited, so book early.

