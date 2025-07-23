AFL Road Safety Round Appoints Agency Of Record, MKTG Sports + Entertainment

MKTG Sports + Entertainment Australia has been named the agency of record to support the Transport Accident Commission's (TAC) partnership with AFL Victoria (AFLV), brought to life through its annual Club Rewards Program and Road Safety Round for the next three years. MKTG is supporting the TAC through campaign strategy and creative development, social and digital content creation, media relations, and ambassador identification and management.

In a strategic and creative reset for the long-standing 30+ year partnership between TAC and AFLV, this year's campaign encourages all local football and netball communities to 'Be The Difference' - a peer-to-peer call to action that works hard across all TAC messaging pillars.



• In 2025, 'Be The Difference' comes to life across several initiatives focused on shifting behaviour around low-level speeding, tapping into local football and netball clubs as a connection to communities across the state.

• The campaign culminated in Road Safety round launched on Monday, July 21st, at a press call on the field of the MCG where Collingwood Captain Darcy Moore, TAC CEO Tracey Slatter, and AFL Victoria executive Greg Madigan addressed the media in the lead up to the kick off of Road Safety Round, Thursday, July 24th. Supported by TVC development and digital/social posts across the AFL and club networks.



The campaign strategy was developed by MKTG's creative division, led by creative director Ross Allen.

"To truly shift behaviour, we need to tap into the culture that exists in community sports and align with the values of local players, volunteers, and backroom staff," said Ross.

"The universal truth within every club is that everyone shows up to be the difference; to be the best versions of themselves, regardless of their role within the team/club. 'Be The Difference' speaks authentically, with adaptability in meaning to those it reaches, reminding players to be the difference on the field and encouraging all to extend that behaviour when on the road."

Jacqui Sampson, head of community at the Transport Accident Commission (TAC), said, "To really cut through, we must drive positive behaviour change through direct yet relatable language highlighting the power of community and simple actions we can all take to be a leader in road safety and look out for each other. 'Be The Difference' is a strong call-to-action that inspires communities to reflect on what it means to be the difference for their club and team - not only showing up but stepping up, when it comes to promoting road safety."

The campaign's look and feel also signal a shift for the partnership, with the creative design to resemble a mainstream sports campaign. Local imagery has been introduced to better support key messages, and the 'TAC Slo-Mo', a digital engagement initiative, has been developed to drive deeper connection online, where most of the target audience consumes content. The campaign will also be integrated into the AFL's Road Safety Round in July, with further content and local engagement to support.

Jarrad Provis, GM of integrated marketing at MKTG, said, "'Be The Difference' as a platform allows the TAC to maximise all aspects of partnership activation, PR, and audience engagement, to help create meaningful impact. Furthermore, it is a platform that is agnostic to key TAC messages; whether it's speeding, distractions, or drink driving; allowing us to build real equity and longevity for the partnership in seasons to come."